Tennessee Volunteer Baseball Star Calls Out NCAA After Injunction Denial
In an ongoing eligibility battle with the NCAA, first baseman Alberto Osuna has yet to play a game with his new club. Osuna is a recent transfer to the University of Tennessee, making the switch from the University of North Carolina under advisement from the NCAA.
His athletic journey from a junior college in Tampa, Fla. to a Division I school was meant to open doors in the way of financial gain; however it seems the NCAA has shut those doors.
After Osuna's motion for preliminary injunction was denied on Monday, he released a letter addressed to the NCAA, calling the organization out for a collection of unanswered questions. Aside from the pressing concern of his playing time, he also addressed questions that loom over the heads of many student-athletes in Osuna's same position.
Osuna's plea to play baseball came before the start of the regular season in February, and his options are slowly running out as the campaign continues on.
Without approval of his transfer request, Osuna has been denied playing time with the Volunteers, missing out on a historic start to the baseball season as well as valuable NIL opportunity. Osuna even cited the Blanket Waiver, a general rule that was put in place to protect athletes affected by COVID-19, junior college eligibility and recruiting visits.
Osuna continued on in his letter, questioning his need to transfer to Tennessee just to file an eligibility waiver that has since been denied.
"You told me to file a waiver. Of course, you knew that no student-athlete can file a waiver individually. A D1 institute must file the waiver. You knew that for me to file a waiver I had to enter the transfer portal, commit to a D1 school and leave Tampa. And after I did all of that, as you instructed me to do, you have opposed my request for a waiver."
His letter goes on to ask the NCAA why their communication and support continues to disappoint athletes in his similar situation.
Osuna pulled out another stop later in the letter, asking the NCAA point-blank how the success of athletes affects their organization.
"How is the NCAA harmed by letting me play? It is not. But I am irreparably harmed by not getting to play in my final season."
With all of Osuna's questions and concerns out in the open, the NCAA should feel some pressure in responding. If the NCAA were to respond in the way that Osuna has requested, his eligibility would be immediately granted, prioritizing his well-being over any hurdles that the NCAA has placed in front of themselves.