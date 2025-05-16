Tennessee Volunteers Consider New Sponsor off Value of NIL Payout Over Brand
At one point, college football and basketball players coveting Nike apparel drove decision-making, but the NIL landscape has changed priorities.
Some head coaches are balking at the evolving environment, but the consensus remains that programs must adapt or fall behind.
The Tennessee Volunteers are a prime example of the changing times as they explore their next apparel contract with new considerations.
While the University of Tennessee's athletics contract with Nike expires in 2026, the athletic department has been evaluating a potential departure from their apparel provider since 2014.
Tennessee Volunteers Prioritize NIL Support Over Brand Popularity
As Adam Sparks of Knoxville News reports, Tennessee is free to explore their options after the exclusive negotiations window for an extension ended March 30.
Now, all of this could be leverage for driving up the price of a new deal with Nike. But it appears the considerations for what matters in a brand deal are evolving.
Sparks names Adidas and Under Armour as the top brands alongside Nike in college sports, and the Volunteers previously sported Adidas for 16 years.
Nike will likely get the first crack at remaining their apparel provider with a chance to match the highest offer, but the popularity of Tennessee could be capitalized on in an open market.
The Volunteers made the College Football Playoff last season and offer the massive exposure of their fanbase and the SEC.
That's what Tennessee offers; what does a new brand offer?
Prior to name, image, and likeness dominating college sports, recruits prioritized things like apparel brands in choosing their destinations, and Nike offered that allure.
In the year 2025, one thing dominates decisions by recruits and transfer portal prospects; player pay.
Should Adidas offer a more lucrative payout for players, that could impact their roster and trajectory for success.
In this landscape, that's a fair and, frankly, necessary consideration.
Moreover, corporate campaigns offer another revenue stream for college athletes, and that could drive the future of their next deal.
Importantly, Sparks reports that the Volunteers design their uniforms in-house, and that ensures that fans won't be surprised with a new color scheme or design they're unfamiliar with.
However, the logo donned on the apparel could very well be something other than the famous swoosh, as Tennessee looks for a unique competitive advantage in their future apparel sponsor.