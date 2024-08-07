Tennessee Volunteers Offensive Star Inks Sweet NIL Deal
Tennessee Volunteers football fans are certainly happy that star wide receiver Bru McCoy will be back with the program for the 2024 season. The fifth-year senior played in only five games because of an injury last season but will be looking to regain the form he showed in 2022.
As a redshirt junior, McCoy caught 52 passes for 667 yards and four touchdowns. He is expected to be a major part of the team’s offensive game plan in 2024 and fans will benefit from him playing at a high level.
That is because McCoy signed a NIL deal with the local Moonshine Mountain Cookie Company. Moonshine Mountain Cookie Company and Tennessee have been working together since NIL deals became legal, as this is the fourth straight year they have selected a Volunteers star to work with.
In 2021, the first player to be announced as “Cookie Monster” was defensive back Alontae Taylor. Star wide receiver Cedric Tillman received the honor in 2022. In 2023, it was McCoy who was selected, as he will receive the NIL deal for the second year in a row.
In addition to what McCoy receives as part of the deal, fans are also going to benefit this season. For every touchdown that he scores, Moonshine Mountain Cookies will be giving away two free cookies to customers in any of their three locations in Knoxville.
“Vol Nation, I’m back and ready to get you some cookies,” McCoy said in a video promoting the NIL deal. “When I score a touchdown in any game this season, you get two – that’s right – two fresh and delicious Moonshine Mountain cookies.”
McCoy began his collegiate career at USC, playing with the Trojans during the COVID-19-shortened 2020 campaign. In six games he caught 21 passes for 236 yards and two touchdowns before transferring to Tennessee.
While being a Volunteer, McCoy has done well for himself in the NIL realm. On3 has listed him with an NIL valuation of $256,000 and counting.
That total will assuredly rise if he and the football team can meet or exceed expectations in 2024. As one of the best wide receivers in the SEC, he will have plenty of opportunities to grow his profile.
McCoy also hosted a golf tournament recently to raise money for his Huddle for Hearts Foundation. The foundation helps provide essential medical equipment for youth sports organizations.