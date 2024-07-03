Texas A&M Aggies QB Conner Weigman Receives Intriguing Prediction
The Texas A&M Aggies are entering the 2024 college football season with high expectations.
Behind the leadership and arm of standout quarterback Conner Weigman, the Aggies are expected to have a dangerous offense. He is also looking to put together a strong season and work his way up in the 2025 NFL Draft.
During the 2023 season with Texas A&M, Weigman ended up completing 68.9 percent of his pass attempts for 979 yards, eight touchdowns, and two interceptions. He also picked up 63 yards and a touchdown on the ground. Weigman recorded those numbers in just four games.
Unfortunately, he was limited to just four games due to a foot injury.
Back in 2022, he threw for 896 yards, eight touchdowns, and no interceptions. He ran for 97 yards in that season.
Now, Weigman is going to be the primary quarterback for the Aggies. He's turning some heads and drawing some major predictions and hype.
ESPN NFL Draft expert Matt Miller spoke out with a bold opinion about Weigman. He believes that the Texas A&M quarterback is an under the radar prospect for the 2025 NFL Draft.
In his latest mock draft for 2025, he has Weigman being a first-round pick, heading to the Los Angeles Rams with the No. 19 overall pick.
“Conner Weigman coming back, last year he played four games, missed the rest of the season because of a foot injury. Those four games were fantastic. I would argue as good as any quarterback we saw last year – 16 touchdowns, 2 interceptions.”
Miller continued forward, expounding more on his thoughts about the young quarterback.
“He’s athletic. He has a big arm. And A&M is loaded. We have a new coaching staff coming in here, should open things up for Weigman. If he can stay healthy and build on what we saw last year in those first four games, he could be special.”
Weigman has also found success off the field. He ranks #91 on the list of all NIL athletes. On3 has given him an NIL valuation of $664,000.
He has also received an interesting comparison from On3 to a current NFL starting quarterback. That quarterback is Minnesota Vikings' signal caller Sam Darnold.
"Conner Weigman's reactive playmaking ability both as a passer and rusher reminds us of Sam Darnold as a recruit. Both carried heavy loads for their respective high school teams and were gifted two-sport athletes - Weigman in baseball and Darnold in basketball."
All of that being said, it will be interesting to see what the 2024 season has in store for Weigman and Texas A&M. The stage is set for a massive season and if he can live up to the potential he could earn himself a first-round selection in the 2025 NFL Draft.