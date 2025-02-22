Texas Christian University Guard Supports Local Basketball Team With Major Donation
Texas Christian University's newest guard announced a mighty donation to be given in her name to the local girl's basketball team in conjunction with Pizza Hut. On her personal Instagram account, Hailey Van Lith posted her latest partnership with the Top Achievers program, sharing her surprise with the local community.
The newly redesigned Pizza Hut located on Ohio Drive in Plano, Texas cut the $10,000 check on behalf of Van Lith, promoting high-performing athletes in any discipline. The girls that are part of the local basketball team have witnessed great notions of teamwork from Van Lith, both on and off the court.
The Top Achievers Foundation focuses on the youth, opening doors for scholarships, mentorship opportunities, an active lifestyle and high-achieving programs. The competition in the Top Achievers' basketball program is intense but keeps the focus on teamwork and positive community impact.
These girls were able to see Van Lith show true sportsmanship and teamwork off the court, something that the program truly values. With Van Lith, the young girls were given an opportunity of a lifetime separate from the generous donation.
Van Lith exemplifies the foundation's values in her every day life just as much as she does on the court.
Off the court, Van Lith has been working to build up her name, image and likeness in order to succeed in the new world of collegiate sports. On3 has placed Van Lith as No. 5 in the rankings among fellow female basketball stars like Flau'jae Johnson and Paige Bueckers.
Although it does not list Van Lith's exact value, her social media following has increased to heights that have built up her branding within collegiate athletics.
Her current partners, Pizza Hut and Pepsi, are taking Van Lith's image to great heights in the local community. She is not new to the NIL business, but her time in Texas has been quite brief.
Van Lith is in her first season with the Horned Frogs, kicking off her graduate student career after leaving Louisiana State University at the end of the 2024 season. Van Lith and the Tigers were unable to cature a title, falling short of a Final Four berth. TCU will be looking to utilize Van Lith's talents to take the next steps in the postseason.
The Horned Frogs are currently leading the Big 12 conference, looking to extend their four-game win streak in Sunday's game.