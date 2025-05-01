Texas Football Reportedly Seeks Championship Results With Colossal NIL War Chest
When the Ohio State Buckeyes won the college football playoff, the national champions had to fight storylines that focused entirely on their wealthiest NIL budget in the sport.
If the reported war chest for the Texas Longhorns is accurate, their efforts in name, image, and likeness are doubling the efforts of Ohio State in their quest for a national title.
Kirk Bohls of the Houston Chronicle initially reported a wild range for Texas’ budget next season of somewhere “between $35 million and $40 million,” including the expected revenue for college sports from the House settlement.
Should that number be correct, it would double the $20 million that the Buckeyes spent on their championship roster, which previously marked the highest known budget in college football.
Sam Khan with the Athletic (subscription required) dug further into the situation in conversations with general managers, personnel directors, and NIL Collective members who spoke anonymously.
While the budgets of programs are rarely confirmed, the Longhorns consistently are near the top in annual revenue, ranking No. 1 in the nation last year according to the Knight-Newhouse College Athletics Database.
If true, their budget wouldn’t come as a surprise to the industry insiders surveyed, with nearly all agreeing that it’s a realistic ballpark.
“It doesn’t surprise me,” the founder of a Power 4 collective said. “Texas is a massive program and is obviously looking to win titles. Athletic directors and universities are lying to themselves and their fan bases if they don’t believe teams will go way above the revenue-sharing cap, especially those that want to compete for titles."
Although they can surmise that Texas has an NIL war chest of that value, some believe it's an elusive group capable of spending close to that amount annually.
As they go all in under new quarterback Arch Manning, the Longhorns will likely increase their expenditure from last season when they spent eight figures to compensate stars on their roster through collective funds.
In tandem with at least $20 million coming in through revenue sharing, the range isn’t outlandish.
It does, however, show a continued trend of NIL dominating college football and programs pushing spending limits to compete in the chaotic landscape.
As there are no competitive advantages to revealing athletic budgets—only the opposite— their roster budget won’t ever be outright confirmed.
The question of accuracy will lie in the calculations, as Khan implores whether that range includes solely 2025 player salaries or represents multi-year contract values. Manning is not receiving any NIL money from the program, so it's unclear if that includes any deals secured through outside sources.
“That number does seem really high,” a Power 4 GM said. “But at the end of the day, if the money works through collectives and other third-party deals, it’s hard to really say the exact amount that could’ve been produced by those teams.”
It’s a question of what’s more surprising: the reported $35 to $40 million range or the complete lack of surprise by the industry insiders within the sport.