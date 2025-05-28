Texas Longhorns Coach Frustrated by ‘Irresponsible Reporting’ on Massive NIL Budget
College football programs are expected to invest more resources than ever once the House v. NCAA settlement allows them to pay players directly for their NIL.
That's the name of the game for teams seeking a national championship; it was the dominating storyline of the Ohio State Buckeyes' college football playoff run.
Reports surrounding the Texas Longhorns have blown out the once-wealthiest $20 million budget the Buckeyes boasted. Is there any truth to them?
Steve Sarkisian Denies Reports of $40 Million NIL Budget
Longhorns football head coach Steve Sarkisian emphatically denied that the team is spending $35 to $40 million on their roster, as was once reported in an appearance on College Sports on Sirius XM.
“What's frustrating on that was it was a little bit of irresponsible reporting," Sarkisian said. "One anonymous source said that's what our roster was. I wish I had 40 million on our roster, we’d probably be a little bit better team than we are. The idea to think that a lot of other schools aren't spending money to get players. It's the state of college football right now. It is what it is. We're fortunate, don't get me wrong. We've got great support."
Sarkisian was quick to call out the rumor mill of reporting that caused a flurry over a untrue story.
"What's crazy about this day and age," Sarkisian continued. "One guy writes an article from an anonymous source that says that's what are roster is, everybody ran with it. And I'm talking real publications ran with it. ... Nobody asked me one question."
Sarkisian said the football team isn't spending that much on players, but the news didn't shock many in the sport.
They ranked No. 1 in the nation in annual revenue last season and consistently hover near the top and are part of an elusive group believed to be able to spend that money annually.
Intriguingly, none of it would go to Arch Manning, who has signed NIL deals outside of Texas.
Some wondered if that rumored amount could be in the form of multi-year contracts, something more than plausible.
“That number does seem really high,” a Power 4 GM said. “But at the end of the day, if the money works through collectives and other third-party deals, it’s hard to really say the exact amount that could’ve been produced by those teams.”
It will be fascinating to see how these reports fare one year from now. The NIL market has skyrocketed by the season, and it's plausible that what $20 million gave Ohio State for a championship roster simply won't suffice down the line.