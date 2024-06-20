Texas Longhorns Coach Steve Sarkisian Shares Strong Take On NIL
The Texas Longhorns and head coach Steve Sarkisian are heading into what should be a very entertaining and successful 2024 college football season.
After making it to the College Football Playoffs last season, the hype is even higher this year. Texas is expected to be a legitimate National Championship contender.
If the Longhorns play up to their full potential, they aren't just a contender, they should be a favorite.
Amid the massive changes in the college football landscape with NIL and the transfer portal, Sarkisian spoke out and revealed a strong take.
He did not hold back on one of his feelings about NIL deals. The last thing that he wants is for players to come to Texas in order to get big NIL deals.
“All these things that we’re talking about, that’s why I want you to come to the University of Texas. NIL doesn’t come up. That should be the last reason to choose to go to a school, whether it’s Texas or any other school. Then, if you take players predicated off of NIL, that you want them so bad that you’re willing to go to whatever length and whatever degree to get that kid from an NIL perspective, of course that’s what he’s gonna talk about the very next year when you bring him in your office. We’ve tried to create a culture that is a little bit different that way.”
Sarkisian then continued on talking about why he does understand the inerest from players in getting the best NIL deal they possibly can.
“You may have a great NIL deal this year. If you don’t play, you’re probably not going to have a great one next year. And maybe, you’re better suited for somewhere else if that’s what’s important to you. And that’s okay. There’s nothing wrong with that.”
Clearly, the Texas head coach is a fan of what NIL brings for the players. However, when it comes to recruiting, he wants a player to commit to the program, rather than the money.
All of that makes perfect sense.
While the college football world has yet to fully figure out what the future holds with NIL and the transfer portal, it has certainly made things more interesting.
Sarkisian made some very good points in these quotes and opinions like this will help the NCAA change and tweak things to make the entire product better.