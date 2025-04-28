Texas Longhorns Head Coach Drops Surprising Information on Quinn Ewers' NIL Approach
The Texas Longhorns just sent 12 players to the NFL in last weekend's draft, which was good for the third-most of any school in the country.
Among those players was the Longhorns' former star quarterback in Quinn Ewers, who was selected in the seventh round by the Miami Dolphins.
Ewers, who was one of the highest-rated high school quarterback recruits in history, spent three productive seasons at Texas, a career that he capped off by leading them to their first College Football Playoff appearance in program history.
While Ewers left a legacy to be proud of as a Longhorn, many were shocked that he decided to leave college early and declare for the draft when he could have remained in college for one more year.
There was certainly a ton of NIL money he left on the table, and given where he landed in the draft, it seemed pretty baffling to most that he decided against coming back for one more season.
Per Inside Texas' Joe Cook, head coach Steve Sarkisian was recently asked about the discourse that has been circling regarding his former quarterback's decision to forgo his final year of college eligibility.
The response he gave was both extremely poignant and offered surprising insight into how Ewers approached NIL while in Austin.
"I feel for Quinn," Sarkisian said. "He was a great player for us ... Through all this talk about collective and the things that were going on in the world of NIL. He never took money from our collective. All of what he did through NIL was his true name, image, and likeness. The intent of the rule. On that front, I’m very grateful for what he did for our program."
This was a notable revelation, especially given the way most players approach NIL around the sport.
Ewers was one of the biggest names in all of college football, so the fact that he went out of his way to secure his own deals so the Longhorns' collective could spend money on his teammates speaks volumes to his character.
This commitment to the program isn't something that is lost in Sarkisian, and the double standard that some are leveling against his former star isn't lost on him, either.
"I also think it's ironic that so many things are written and talked about the players from the negative standpoint that transfer schools or stay in school to take more money like it's a negative,” Sarkisian said. "All of a sudden, here's a guy that said 'I want to leave a legacy at Texas. I want to go play in the NFL.' Now they're knocking him for not taking the money in college."
There's no denying the impact Ewers had on Texas during his three years at the helm.
He's firmly cemented his legacy as a Longhorn great, and stories like this further prove it.
Now, he'll be attempting to make a new legacy in the NFL.