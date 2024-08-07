Texas Longhorns Head Coach Speaks Out on Wanting Arch Manning to Play
The Texas Longhorns have a very good problem heading into the 2024 college football season. Steve Sarkisian and company have two elite quarterbacks who are both capable of starting.
Quinn Ewers will begin the season as the starter under center and Arch Manning will be his backup.
While Manning is a backup quarterback, he has the name and following of a star starter.
He has thrown five college football passes, but is the No. 3 ranked overall NIL athlete. When it comes to college football players exclusively, he's ranked No. 2 behind just Shedeur Sanders. He has been given a shocking NIL valuation of $3.1 million by On3.
Of course, some of Manning's fame has to do with the fact that he's the nephew of NFL legends Peyton Manning and Eli Manning. He also has the talent to back it up.
Steve Sarkisian made it very clear that he'd love to get Manning some playing time this season if possible in a short and sweet quote.
"Of course I do."
However, he did also state that he isn't going to force playing time for the young quarterback.
Sarkisian talked about what Manning brings to the field as a player earlier this year.
"Arch, the thing about him that I think most people probably don't give him enough credit for, he is a really good athlete. He's big, he's strong, and he's fast....Sometimes he'll lean into using his legs to create explosive plays."
That should give fans some hope that Manning could see some action. If Texas can get a good lead in a game against a lesser opponent, the Longhorns might try to get him some reps.
Adopting that strategy would also be wise with Manning slated to be the clear-cut starter next season.
Outside of a spot appearance here and there, fans shouldn't expect to see a ton of Manning. Ewers will be the starter for the entire season, assuming he doesn't falter from what he's capable of producing.
Despite not getting much playing time in his first two years, Manning will be among the top Heisman candidates in 2025.
Hopefully, we'll get to see a decent amount of the young Manning this season. At the very least, more than five total passes.