Texas Longhorns Legend Provides Bold Take About Arch Manning Sitting
The Texas Longhorns are ready to begin the 2024 college football season this week. Quinn Ewers will be the starting quarterback and once again Arch Manning will sit on the bench as his backup.
Fans want to see Manning on the field. He's expected to be a future superstar.
Steve Sarkisian is hoping to get Manning some snaps this season, but he won't force the issue. Ewers is the starter and that isn't up for debate at this point in time.
Recently, Texas legend Vince Young spoke out about Manning sitting out his first two years. He provided a bold take about why it will turn out to be a good thing for the young quarterback.
"What [Arch] Manning is doing right now is great for him. You know, the NFL is not going [anywhere]. For [Arch] to just sit back, get ahead in your books, learn the plays, learn the game, learn how to travel, how to be a leader, learn these things -- which he has, like, the best people in the world to teach him that from Peyton to Eli and his father, and as well as myself talking to him every day when I'm around the campus. So I feel like what he's doing right now is going to have him really prepared to play when it's his time."
Honestly, the fact that Manning chose to stay with the Longhorns rather than leave via the transfer portal was a testament to his character and maturity. A lot of young players would have left to find immediate playing time.
Instead, Manning chose to stick in a situation that he knows will be great for his career, even if it means sitting out another year.
Being able to learn from the sidelines is sometimes the best course of action. Manning will enter his first season as a starting college football quarterback with more knowledge than many.
Granted, there is no question that he wants to play. Every single athlete wants to be on the field. Manning is no different.
The difference between Manning and many other players is that he understands that the future is going to be there for him. All he truly needs to reach his goal of being an NFL quarterback is one stellar year to showcase his full ability. He will get that year in 2025.
All of that being said, Manning has found massive success off the field even without being a starter.
On3 currently has Manning ranked as the No. 3 overall NIL athlete in the nation. The only two athletes that he is behind are Shedeur Sanders and Livvy Dunne. He has been giving a shocking NIL valuation of $3.1 million.
It will be interesting to see if Texas finds some playing time for Manning this season. Even if they don't, he'll hit the ground next season running as the Longhorns' expected starting quarterback barring some major development.