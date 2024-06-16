Texas Longhorns Legend Responds to Manning Transfer Rumors
Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning is one of the most popular players in college football. Even though he's not the projected starter for the 2024 season, his future is bright and many believe he's going to be an NFL quarterback when all is said and done.
Due to sitting behind Quinn Ewers, rumors have surrounded Manning all offseason about him potentially transferring. Fans and media members alike urged the young quarterback to leave Texas to find a place where he could play immediately.
However, Manning has stayed loyal to the Longhorns. He seems to see the big picture of the situation.
Colt McCoy, a Texas quarterback legend, spoke out about the transfer rumors and offered a good perspective.
"I love Arch. I think that having the ability to sit for a couple years, it's not normal. It's not normal in college football these days. A lot of guys transfer, a lot of guys want a chance to play and that's great. I think from Arch's perspective, he's working really hard. He's learning a bunch from Quinn."
McCoy continued on talking about Manning and what his thought process might be for not transferring.
"Arch is saying, I'm very comfortable here, where I'm at. Yeah, we all want to play. But I'm learning, I'm growing so that when the ball's in my hands when I get out there, I trust the system. I trust all this growth that I've made my first two years, and I'm gonna go out there and play. I think he's gonna be well prepared for that, and it's definitely an advantage for UT. It's an advantage for Texas to have a guy like that, prepared."
Everyone wants to see Manning play. Being related to NFL legends Peyton and Eli Manning makes him one of the most anticipated quarterback prospects in years.
That being said, Manning knows his future is bright.
He likes what Texas is building and he's not going to bolt to play one year earlier.
In the process, even while sitting on the sidelines, Manning has found enormous success. Currently, he's ranked No. 4 among all NIL athletes. He's made moves off the field while he waits to be able to make moves on the field.
No one can fault the mindset that Manning has.
If it goes as he plans, he'll be ready to hit the ground running as an immediate star in 2025 for the Longhorns.