Texas Longhorns NIL Star Arch Manning Named a Frontrunner for 2025 Heisman
Arch Manning is the face of the future for the Texas Longhorns. Whether Quinn Ewers decides to enter the 2025 NFL Draft or return for another year of college, Manning is the guy for Texas.
This season, Manning has seen some valuable playing time. However, he has still spent most of his time on the bench.
Despite being a backup quarterback, Manning is one of the biggest names in college football. He is also one of the highest-earning athletes in the NIL marketplace.
Currently, Manning is ranked by On3 Sports as the No. 3 NIL earner in the nation. He has a shocking NIL valuation of $5 million.
Needless to say, he has found ways to create value and money for himself off the field without needing to be the starting quarterback for the Longhorns.
That being said, Manning will be looking to put together a big 2025 season and he works his way towards his NFL future.
With that in mind, Manning has been named a 2025 Heisman Trophy frontrunner by 247 Sports.
"Name value goes a long way with Arch Manning, but so too does his production in limited action this season. Albeit against two Group of Five opponents and the worst team in the SEC, Manning was terrific in his three starts, completing 50 of his 72 throws for 806 yards and totaling 10 touchdowns with his arm and legs. Manning continued to make it difficult for Steve Sarkisian to keep him off the field and earned a role in running packages down the stretch. He is the future of the Texas offense, and he may enter the 2025 season with more buzz than anyone in the sport."
Looking at the numbers mentioned in the above breakdown of Manning's 2025 Heisman candidacy, he has put on a show when he has played this season. Manning has started living up to the hype that has surrounded him already.
Manning has made the absolute best of his situation with Texas. He would prefer to be playing, but he has remained patient, continued growing as an NIL juggernaut, and focused on improving his game from the sideline.
Now, he'll head into the 2025 college football season with massive expectations. He knows his time is coming and he has looked the part of the superstar that the media has made him out to be already.
Expect to see Manning be prepared for his starting opportunity. He looks like the real deal and the Longhorns have full confidence in his ability.
It is going to be very interesting to see what being named the starting full-time quarterback for Texas does for him from an NIL perspective.
Also, it will be interesting to see how he handles the pressure and whether or not he can work his way into being the future No. 1 overall NFL draft pick candidate and Heisman favorite that he is projected to be.