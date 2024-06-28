Texas Longhorns QB Arch Manning's Comments Show He's Ready for an Opportunity
The Texas Longhorns have the best possible problem that any football team can have. They have two quarterbacks who are more than talented enough and capable of starting.
Quinn Ewers will begin the 2024 season as the starting quarterback, but he has excellent competition behind him.
Arch Manning, one of the most popular college football names in recent history, is the backup. After an offseason full of fans and analysts urging Manning to consider a transfer so that he could play this season, he opted to stick around at Texas.
Clearly, the young quarterback and nephew of Eli and Peyton Manning believes that he will fit perfectly into Steve Sarkisian's offense in 2025. He's given up quite a bit of valuable playing time to remain with the Longhorns.
While he will continue to sit on the bench to start the 2024 season, Manning made some interesting comments at the Manning Passing Academy today. He hinted that he believes an opportunity to play could arise this season and that he's staying ready for it.
“I feel like I’m getting better every day. Just trying to stay ready. Anything can happen. I’m excited, and I’m gonna be ready.”
If Ewers starts the season slow or happens to get injured, Manning would be on the field. Texas firmly believes that it should be a top-tier National Championship contender. Sarkisian and the coaching staff will make any decision necessary to win.
Manning has only thrown five career college football passes. He completed two of them for 30 yards.
Despite not playing much in his freshman season and the likelihood that he won't play much as a sophomore either, Manning has capitalized on his name and talent to find success off the field.
According to the On3 NIL rankings, Manning is the third-ranked college athlete from a valuation standpoint. He is projected to be valued at $2.8 million right now.
With that projection, Manning has moved above Ewers in NIL value. Ewers is the No. 5 ranked college athlete in the rankings with an NIL valuation of $1.9 million.
All of that being said, it will be interesting to see what the 2024 has in store. Even if Manning doesn't play, he'll be more than ready to take over the starting job in 2025.
His future is still extremely bright and he has proven that he can handle a tough situation with complete class.