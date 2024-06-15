Texas Longhorns QB Arch Manning Has Moved Up NIL Rankings
The Texas Longhorns are expected to be one of the best teams in college football once again in 2024. After making it to the College Football Playoff last season, the expectations are even higher this year.
Steve Sarkisian and company will view nothing short of a National Championship as a successful season.
Not only are the Longhorns set up to win now, they're also looking very good for the future. A lot of that has to do with the presence of quarterback Arch Manning.
While Manning is not expected to start this season, he's in line to be the starter in 2025. Quinn Ewers will get the start again in 2024, but will then be headed on his way to the NFL.
Despite not getting much playing time so far with Texas, Manning has made a very big name for himself. It helps that he's related to both Peyton Manning and Eli Manning. His name holds an awful lot of value.
However, he has put in the work to get to where he is at. Currently, Manning has risen up the NIL rankings all the way to being the No. 4 highest valuated athlete.
The only players ahead of Manning right now are Shedeur Sanders, Livvy Dunne, and Travis Hunter.
Manning has actually passed Ewers in the NIL rankings as well. His future is extremely bright, both on the field as well as off of it. The money he is making already is life-changing.
Last season, Manning threw just five passes. He completed two of them for 30 total yards. Fans cannot wait to get a real look at what the young signal caller is capable of doing.
Hopefully, the Longhorns will have a lot of success in 2024 and Ewers will be able to end his impressive career in fashion. Then, more excitement will take over about the start of the Manning era at Texas.