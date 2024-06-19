Texas Longhorns QB Arch Manning Helping Recruit Elite WR
The Texas Longhorns have a potential superstar quarterback waiting in the wings. Arch Manning is expected to sit the 2024 college football season and take over as the starter in 2025.
Manning offers the Longhorns a top-notch alternative to Quinn Ewers if the current starter struggles or gets hurt this season. Hopefully, he'll remain on schedule and simply start next season.
While he continues sitting on the bench, Manning has found ways to be very helpful to Texas.
He has been participating in helping recruit one of the best wide receiver prospects that college football has seen in recent history.
According to a report from Hayes Fawcett of On3, Manning has taken an active role in helping recruit five-star plus wide receiver Dakorien Moore.
Moore would join the Longhorns for next season if he does end up committing to Texas. He would immediately have a shot at becoming Manning's No. 1 target.
Manning has created such a name for himself that his help in recruiting will carry some weight. Part of his intrigue has been the fact that he's related to Peyton and Eli Manning. However, his skillset is his own and he looks the part of a future NFL quarterback.
Currently, Manning has also been rising up the NIL rankings.
He holds the No. 3 spot in the nation among all college athletes. The only two athletes he trails are Shedeur Sanders and Livvy Dunne.
The future could not be brighter for Manning with Texas. He may not have been able to show off his game yet, but next year will come quickly enough.
If the Longhorns are able to land a commitment from Moore, their offense is going to look very dangerous.
Expect to see Manning continue to help recruit talent to Texas. He has remained consistent in his commitment to the Longhorns, despite many fans and analysts urging him to transfer to find playing time now.
For now, fans will just have to wait and see what Moore decides.