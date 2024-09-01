Texas Longhorns QB Arch Manning Proves He's Ready to Play
The Texas Longhorns had a very fun and entertaining season opener this afternoon against the Colorado State Rams. As expected, they ended up dominating the game from start to finish.
When everything was said and done, Texas started their season with a 52-0 win.
Fans were curious to see if Arch Manning might find his way onto the field this afternoon. Due to the way that Quinn Ewers and the starters played to build up a huge lead, that ended up happening.
Manning ended up coming in during the second half and did not disappoint.
He completed five of his six pass attempts for 95 yards, a touchdown, and no interceptions. Manning also scored a touchdown on the ground.
Steve Sarkisian has been vocal about wanting to get Manning some playing time this season if he can. However, Ewers is the clear-cut starter and that isn't going to change barring a brutal streak or an injury.
Despite not starting, Manning proved this afternoon that he's ready to play as soon as his number is called.
With the touchdown throw that he had, Manning recorded his first career college passing touchdown. Take a look at the milestone and what the Longhorns hope will be the first of many:
Throughout the course of the college football offseason, there was a lot of speculation about whether or not Manning would consider a transfer. He's ready to play, but it was clear that there wouldn't be many opportunities for him in 2024.
Instead of transferring and chasing playing time, Manning showed maturity beyond his years. He opted to sit behind Ewers for one more season and then focus on taking over in 2025.
Manning knows just how talented Texas is going to be next year and he didn't rob himself of playing alongside that talent.
While fans are going to want to see more of Manning this season, they shouldn't expect to see him a lot. He'll get some run when the Longhorns can build up big leads, but Ewers also played well. There is no reason to expect Manning to steal more playing time.
Speaking of Ewers, he ended up completing 20 of his 27 passes for 260 yards, three touchdowns, and an interception.
All of that being said, the season opener went exactly as planned. Manning may also have put himself in a position to increase his NIL earnings even more with his strong outing.
Currently, Manning is ranked No. 3 among all NIL athletes and No. 2 among college football players specifically. He has been given a massive $3.1 million valuation by On3.
Today's performance will help solidify Manning's status as a future star. He looks ready to start now, but will wait patiently for his turn next year unless something unforeseen comes up.