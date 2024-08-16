Texas Longhorns QB Arch Manning Receives High Ranking on Prestigious List
As the Texas Longhorns prepare for the upcoming 2024 college football season, fans are hoping to see some playing time for young quarterback Arch Manning.
Any time that he sees on the field will come in a backup role. Barring an injury to Quinn Ewers or Ewers completely falling apart at some point during the year, Manning will not start.
Despite not being a starting quarterback, Manning has become one of the most popular players in college football. He has also become one of the higest paid in the NIL marketplace.
Currently, On3 has Manning ranked as the No. 3 overall athlete in the NIL space and he ranks No. 2 when it comes to college football atheletes. He has been given a massive NIL valuation of $3.1 million.
While he has been viewed as the best backup quarterback by many, 247 Sports doesn't agree. Instead, they have ranked him No. 2 on their prestigious list of the best backup quarterbacks in the nation.
They placed Florida Gators' young star DJ Lagway as the No. 1 backup.
Here are some of the things that Clint Brewster had to say about the nephew of Peyton Manning and Eli Manning.
"A future Heisman winner will be one of the most dynamic quarterbacks in college football and the best signal caller since Tim Tebow. Manning has an elite passing skill set and sneaky mobility. Manning and Lagway will take over college football in 2025 and headline the SEC for the next few seasons."
Fans are looking forward to seeing Manning on the field in 2025. First, they are hoping for Ewers to lead Texas to a National Championship.
As the snippet above mentioned, the 2025 season will feature Manning and Lagway playing their first full season as a college football starting quarterback. Those two storylines alone will make the season extremely entertaining.
It will be interesting to monitor both quarterbacks in the future and see which one has the better college and then NFL career. Both have elite talent and potential, but Manning now has a bit of extra motivation after coming in second on the list of backup quarterbacks.
All of that being said, it will be interesting to see if the Longhorns are able to get Manning some playing time throughout the year. They would like to do so, but fans will have to wait one more year to get a full look at the expected young star.