Texas Longhorns QB Arch Manning Reveals Major Imrpovement He's Made
There are very few college football players talked about more than Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning. What is wild about that statement is that Manning has only thrown five career passes during his college career.
Being the nephew of NFL greats Peyton Manning and Eli Manning has its perks.
While the popularity is nice, it also comes with huge expectations. At some point, when Manning takes over as the Texas starting quarterback, the bar is going to be set extremely high for him.
Even though he hasn't been able to get much playing time yet, Manning has been working hard to improve his game. He is always working to get better, which is one of the things that makes people around him believe that he has top-notch NFL potential.
Recently, Manning opened up about an improvement he has been focusing on this offseason.
“Not trying to make too many plays on our own. Just let the offense come to me, get it in the playmaker’s hands and just trying to get better each day.”
Quinn Ewers is going to be the starting quarterback to open up the 2024 season. He is expected to be the starter for the entire year, but recently a renowned analyst predicted that Manning will start for Texas at some point in 2024.
Throughout the course of the offseason, rumors have been swirling about Manning and a potential transfer. Fans and analysts alike want to see him on the field and felt that he could find a new place where he could be the starter in 2024. Instead, the young quarterback remained loyal to the Longhorns.
It's clear that he loves what Steve Sarkisian has built in Texas. He wants to be a part of it and he feels that it's the right fit for him to help him reach his ultimate goals.
During the time that he hasn't been playing, Manning has still been finding success. He has worked his way up to being the No. 3 overall NIL athlete in the nation and the No. 2 ranked college football NIL athlete.
On3 has him listed with an impressive NIL valuation of $2.8 million.
All of that being said, it will be interesting to see what the 2024 season has in store for Manning. Even if we don't get to see him play, it looks like all road lead to him being the starter for Texas next season.