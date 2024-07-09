Texas Longhorns QB Arch Manning Reveals Shocking News About EA Video Game
Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning is one of the most hyped up players in the entire nation. He has only thrown five career passes, but his potential is through the roof.
Being the nephew of NFL legends Peyton Manning and Eli Manning doesn't hurt the popularity he has been receiving. But, he is his own player and has his own superstar potential that he has showcased.
A big storyline surrounding Manning of late has been whether or not he'll be included in the highly-anticipated EA Sports College Football 25 video game.
Now, we finally have an answer to that big question.
Manning took to his X account to share that he is officially going to be in the game. Fans will now be able to play as the Longhorns' quarterback.
Fans have been eagerly awaiting the release of the game. It is scheduled to be available to play on July 19th.
This is yet another massive off-the-field move for the young Manning. He currently has an On3 NIL valuation of $2.8 million. That number ranks him No. 2 in the nation behind Shedeur Sanders among college football players.
It will be interesting to see what the future has in store for Manning on the field. He could find some playing time in 2024, but if not, he'll be the starter in Texas for 2025.
Following this news, fans will get even more excited about the upcoming release of EA Sports College Football 2025. Manning is sure to be one of the favorite players to play as in the game.