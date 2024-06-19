Texas Longhorns QB Quinn Ewers Facing Huge 2024 Expectations
As the Texas Longhorns prepare for the upcoming 2024 college football season, Quinn Ewers is expected to be one of the biggest stars in the nation.
After leading the Longhorns back to the College Football Playoff last season, expectations are even higher. The only thing that fans care about now is winning a championship.
Ewers is facing a ton of pressure to deliver at a high level. He even has pressure behind him in young quarterback Arch Manning.
Despite all of the pressure, Ewers has proven himself capable of rising to the occasion. He has developed into being one of the most feared quarterbacks in college football. Taking the next step and winning a National Championship is the No. 1 goal, but the Heisman Trophy could be a possibility as well.
Currently, according to the On3 Heisman rankings, Ewers is listed as the No. 2 most likley player to win the prestigious award.
"If Ewers plays with more consistency and continues to lead a Texas team back into a national title contender, then he’s going to to be a Top 5 candidate — not just in the SEC but for the whole field. "
Consisistency is the number one goal that Ewers needs to reach. He has put up big-time numbers, but there have been times where he has been unable to play up to his potential.
During the 2023 season with Texas, Ewers completed 69 percent of his pass attempts for 3,479 yards, 22 touchdowns, and six interceptions. He also scored five more touchdowns on the ground.
He is capable of much bigger production than he showed last season.
Looking ahead to the 2024 season, the Longhorns' schedule is going to be grueling. They will face off against schools like Michigan, Georgia, and Oklahoma. If they're going to win those games, they'll need their star quarterback to put up superstar performances.
Only time will tell if Ewers can make the leap into being a Heisman finalist. If he can, Texas will have a shot to do something very special this season.
Ewers has also created a lot of success for himself off the field. He has become a huge face of the NIL market.
Currently, he is ranked as the No. 5 highest valuated NIL athlete. Manning just passed him, but Ewers is still high on the list. Ewers has an NIL valuation of $1.9 million.
With another big year, he'll set himself up for even more long-term success.