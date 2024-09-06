Texas Longhorns QB Quinn Ewers Gets Lukewarm Projection vs. Michigan
Quinn Ewers is set to lead the Texas Longhorns into a massive Week 2 matchup on the road against the Michigan Wolverines.
It's without a doubt the most highly-anticipated game of the weekend. Both teams are viewed as a potential National Championship contenders. This has been built up to be one of the biggest games of the year.
To start the season, Ewers put together a strong performance against Colorado State. He completed 20 of his 27 pass attempts for 260 yards, three touchdowns, and an interception. Ewers played so well that Arch Manning took over at quarterback in the second half.
This week, he's facing a much tougher opponent. Michigan is a strong team on both sides of the ball.
RotoWire has made their projections for Ewers in Week 2. They believe he will throw for 273 yards, a touchdown, and no interceptions, while completing 21 of his 33 pass attempts.
Granted, they aren't bad projections. However, it's not the kind of dominant performance that fans are hoping to see from Ewers.
Ewers has received a ton of Heisman Trophy hype coming into the season. This kind of performance would do him no favors. At least he's not projected to throw an interception.
It will be interesting to see how these two teams end up matching up. Texas comes into the game ranked No. 3 in the nation, while Michigan is ranked No. 10.
For Ewers, he's also looking to increase his 2025 NFL draft stock and NIL presence. When it comes to the NFL, this is one of the main games that scouts will be watching to see how he performs.
Speaking of his NIL presence, Ewers is currently ranked No. 7 in the nation. He is ranked No. 6 when it comes to college football players specifically. On3 has given him an NIL valuation of $2 million.
A big game this weekend that blows those projections away would go a long way towards improving his draft and potentially bring him another NIL deal or two.
All of that being said, a huge stage has been set for the Longhorns' quarterback. He has an opportunity to shine bright in one of the biggest games of the year. It will be interesting to see if he can live up to the hype and power his team to a massive win.