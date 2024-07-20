Texas Longhorns QB Quinn Ewers Is Excited About Specific Matchup
The Texas Longhorns are entering the 2024 college football season looking like an elite National Championship contender. Led by Quinn Ewers, the offense is expected to be a juggernaut.
With the season right around the corner, Ewers is being talked about as a potential Heisman Trophy candidate. He put up good numbers last season, but he's targeting a much bigger year.
During the 2023 campaign with Texas, Ewers completed 69 percent of his pass attempts for 3,479 yards, 22 touchdowns, and six interceptions. He also scored five more touchdowns on the ground.
Now, heading into the 2024 season, Ewers is looking for bigger numbers, to lead his team to a championship, and to work his way up to being a top pick in the 2025 NFL Draft.
All of that being said, Ewers spoke out recently about one matchup he's extremely excited about. He is looking forward to rekindling the rivalry with the Arkansas Razorbacks now that the Longhorns are in the SEC.
“It’s going to be cool to rekindle that rich, traditional rivalry for sure. I’m excited to go to Arkansas and play against them. Like you said, it dates back to 1800 something? That’s crazy. It’s going to be good for both universities to finally get back to that. The 50s and 60s, they were going back and forth so that’s going to be cool to get to play against them.”
Looking ahead to the season, Texas will take on Arkansas on November 16th in what should be a very entertaining game.
Ewers is facing a big-time season. A lot is riding on his success and he is also facing a lot of pressure with his backup, Arch Manning, waiting patiently for playing time.
Despite all of the hype and pressure, Ewers is poised and ready to begin the season. He has put up big numbers on the field throughout his two years with the Longhorns and is ready to take them to anothel level in 2024.
Not only has Ewers found success on the field, he has also been winning in the NIL marketplace.
Currently, On3 has him ranked as the No. 6 overall NIL athlete and he's ranked No. 5 in college football. Ewers has been giving a $1.7 million NIl valuation.
Assuming he can put together the kind of season that is being expected from him, Ewers will be playing on Sunday's next season. It will be interesting to see how he plays and where he can lead Texas this year.