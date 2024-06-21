Texas Longhorns QB Quinn Ewers Makes Strong Comment About Arch Manning
The Texas Longhorns are absolutely loaded at the quarterback position.
With Quinn Ewers expected to start for the 2024 season, Arch Manning is waiting for his chance to be the team's starter in 2025. Both quarterbacks are extremely big talents that could both start and lead their teams to College Football Playoff contention.
Manning has received more hype over the last couple of years than Ewers. He has even passed the starter on the NIL rankings list.
Despite his bigger popularity, the young quarterback is having to wait his turn to get on the field.
Due to a lack of early playing time, many analysts and fans were urging Manning to consider a transfer. He did not listen to that advice and is set to wait one more year for his opportunity.
Texas legend Colt McCoy recently spoke out boldly about Manning and the transfer rumors that have surrounded him. He made it clear that the relative of Peyton and Eli Manning is making the right choice.
As the 2024 season continues to draw closer, Ewers spoke out about Manning. He also believes that his backup is making the right call to stick it out with Texas.
Ewers thinks sitting on the bench for a couple of years will be a good thing for Manning when it's all said and done.
“I think that he gains a lot. Not being from the state and coming in, and it’s obviously a little different. I think he’s got more time to grow his pride and love for the university. Obviously, he loves the university and loves the Longhorns. But kind of being able to sit back and watch, I think it’s different than playing. So him seeing what’s going on from inside, but also outside, I think that he can get a lot of intel from that."
He continued on, expounding further on his thoughts about the situation for the future Longhorns' starter.
"And then, obviously, another year to learn the offense and just get more comfortable within the smaller details. It’s, like, the best situation for him, I think.”
Steve Sarkisian is an excellent head coach and has done a great job of leading Texas back to being a legitimate championship contender. He has done so with good recruiting, but also great coaching.
Manning understands that he's set up for success with the Longhorns. There is no reason to leave a perfect situation.
Hopefully, his patience pays off in a big way next season. If he can take over for Ewers and lead Texas to the College Football Playoff, he'll be well on his way to being the next Manning playing on NFL Sundays.