Texas Longhorns QB Quinn Ewers Receives Baker Mayfield Comparison
The Texas Longhorns are entering the 2024 college football season looking like a potential National Championship contender.
After making it to the College Football Playoff last season, the Longhorns are looking to take the next step. Steve Sarkisian has done an amazing job of building Texas back to this point after years of coming up short of the expectations.
Quinn Ewers will be a huge factor in deciding whether or not the Longhorns will actually be National Championship contenders this season. He is being viewed as a potential Heisman Trophy candidate and is beginning to receive hype as a top quarterback prospect for the 2025 NFL Draft.
With that in mind, Ewers has actually received an interesting comparison to Tampa Bay Buccaneers' quarterback Baker Mayfield.
NFL.com draft analyst Daniel Jeremiah suggested that Ewers reminds him of Mayfield.
“Both guys have a quick twitch in everything they do — seeing the field, setting up in the pocket and delivering the ball. There’s a moxie and playmaking skill set to build around with both guys. Mayfield has really blossomed in Tampa Bay after bouncing around the league for the past few years. I don’t think Ewers is quite as polished as Mayfield was at the same point in his college career, but I do see similar upside and potential.”
NFL analyst Bucky Brooks also believes that Mayfield and Ewers compare well to each other.
“Some of Baker’s best traits were the self assuredness, the belief, the confidence that he not only had, he projected and gave his teammates in him. Meaning that he was so good at what he did that the team had a belief that if we just give Baker Mayfield the ball we’re going to finish the game, we’ll find a way to win. When you watch Texas play there’s a little bit of belief that they know that we got a dude at quarterback, and as long as we have a dude, we have a chance.”
During the 2023 season with Texas, Ewers ended up completing 69 percent of his pass attempts for 3,479 yards, 22 touchdowns, and six interceptions. He also recorded five touchdowns on the ground.
Those numbers show why the hype is so high surrounding him entering 2024.
Ewers hasn't just found success on the field. He has been an absolute star in the NIL marketplace.
Currently, On3 has him ranked as the No. 6 college athlete from an NIL perspective. He ranks as No. 5 among college football players. His valuation is currently set at $1.9 million.
All of that being said, Ewers is facing a lot of pressure to play well in 2024. Texas has high aspirations, but they won't reach them if their quarterback doesn't play to his full potential.
Being compared to Mayfield is an intriguing comparisons, but it does fit. Hopefully, he can finish out his college career strong and move on to find NFL success like Mayfield has been having lately.