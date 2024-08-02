Texas Longhorns QB Quinn Ewers Receives Dominant New Rating
The Texas Longhorns are widely expected to be a top-tier National Championship contender during the 2024 college football season.
A lot of that projected success has to do with the presence of star quarterback Quinn Ewers. He is viewed as an elite Heisman Trophy candidate and a player who could end up being the top overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft.
Ewers put together a solid 2023 season for Texas. He wasn't necessarily elite, but he was well above average.
During the 2023 campaign, Ewers completed 69.0 percent of his pass attempts for 3,479 yards, 22 touchdowns, and six interceptions. He also picked up five touchdowns on the ground.
Not only is Ewers viewed as a Heisman Trophy candidate heading into the 2024 season, he is also one of the top players in college football off the field.
Currently, On3 has Ewers ranked as the No. 6 overall NIL athlete in the nation and is the No. 5 ranked college football player in the marketplace. He has been given an impressive $1.7 million NIL valuation.
Looking ahead at the future, Ewers has a few different goals at the top of his list.
First and foremost, winning a National Championship for the Longhorns would solidify his school legacy. A Heisman Trophy would be a great individual accomplishment. Being the No. 1 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft would set him up for life.
NFL Draft Buzz took a look at Ewers and offering a dominant rating for him. They gave him an overall rating of 90.3 out of 100.
As for his top competition to be the No. 1 overall pick in 2025, Shedeur Sanders is a name to watch. Carson Beck is another quarterback that could compete for the top spot in the draft.
Needless to say, a lot is at stake for Ewers in the 2024 season. Competing for a National Championship and trying to be the top pick in the NFL Draft is a lot of pressure for one player to face. He is also feeling some heat from backup quarterback Arch Manning.
Despite all of the pressure, Ewers is in a great place mentally and is ready to face all of it.
Expect to see the Texas quarterback rise to the occasion and live up to the hype. He'll lead Texas to a successful season and will put himself in a great place ahead of the draft.