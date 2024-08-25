Texas Longhorns QB Quinn Ewers Receives Major Ranking Ahead of 2024 Season
The Texas Longhorns are ready to get the 2024 college football season underway. To begin the year, Texas will face off at home against Colorado State on Saturday.
Quinn Ewers is expected to have a big-time year for the Longhorns. He's receiving huge hype and is widely expected to lead Texas to being a top-tier National Championship contender.
With that in mind, Ewers is also receiving personal hype. He is being projected as one of the top Heisman Trophy candidates in the nation.
Zach Braziller of the New York Post recently broke down the top 10 players in the 2024 Heisman Trophy conversation. He gave Ewers the No. 2 ranking on the list, behind just Georgia Bulldogs quarterback Carson Beck.
"Texas is back, and Ewers is a major reason for that. The highly regarded draft prospect led the Longhorns to their first College Football Playoff berth last year and seems primed to be even better as a junior. He’ll get an early chance to catch the attention of voters when Texas visits defending national champion Michigan on Sept. 7."
Ewers has become one of the most popular quarterbacks in the nation on the field and he's still one of the most successful quarterbacks off the field as well.
On3 has given Ewers a massive NIL valuation of $1.7 million. That valuation has him ranked as the No. 6 overall NIL athlete in the nation and No. 5 when it comes to college football specifically.
He'll be looking to boost that even more in what is expected to be his final season before making the jump to the NFL.
During the 2023 campaign with Texas, Ewers ended up completing 70.7 percent of his pass attempts for 3,479 yards, 22 touchdowns, and six interceptions. He also scored five touchdowns on the ground.
Those numbers have made him one of the top quarterbacks on the draft board looking ahead to the 2025 NFL Draft.
If he can live up to the expectations this season with the Longhorns and be a Heisman Trophy finalist, his draft stock should improve even more. The sky is truly the limit for Ewers. He's in charge of his own destiny.
Expect to see him come ready to not just live up to the hype, but also exceed it. He's going to have a big-time season and he'll put himself in play for the coveted Heisman Trophy.