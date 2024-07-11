Texas Longhorns QB Quinn Ewers Receives Massive Heisman Trophy Hype
Heading into the 2024 college football season, the Texas Longhorns are receiving major hype about being a National Championship contender. They are loaded with talent on both sides of the football.
Offensively, the Longhorns are led by quarterback Quinn Ewers. He is coming off of a big-time 2023 campaign with Texas and is expected to take another leap forward in 2024.
Right now, Ewers is receiving massive hype as a potential Heisman Trophy candidate.
In their rankings for the top 10 potential Heisman Trophy candidates in 2024, On3 has ranked Ewers as the No. 2 candidate.
"Ewers has yet to truly live up to his No. 1 overall prospect billing but perhaps that comes to fruition this fall. The Longhorns’ third-year starter has been at his best in big games (see: Alabama, Oklahoma, Oklahoma State last season) and Ewers will have plenty of chances to play in the spotlight against a schedule that includes Michigan, Georgia, Oklahoma and Texas A&M. "
They continued on about Ewers, revealing more reasoning as to why he ranks so high as a Heisman Trophy favorite.
"He threw for 3,500 yards last season, and although he’s working with a whole new cast of wideouts, Texas has another loaded receiver room this fall. If Ewers plays with more consistency and continues to lead a Texas team back into a national title contender, then he’ll be a Top 5 candidate — not just in the SEC but for the whole field."
Needless to say, those are some glowing words of praise about the star Texas quarterback.
Ewers is facing an immense amount of pressure in 2024. The Longhorns are expected to be championship contenders and he is trying to work his way up in the 2025 NFL Draft rankings. He also has Arch Manning breathing down his neck on the bench waiting for an opportunity to play.
Despite all of the pressure, Ewers has consistently proven that he can rise to the occasion. There is no reason to believe that he'll come up short this season.
Not only has Ewers found massive success on the field, he has also become one of the top NIL players in college sports.
On3 has Ewers ranked as the No. 6 overall NIL athlete in the nation and the No. 5 ranked college football NIL player. They have given him a massive NIL valuation of $1.9 million.
Clearly, Ewers has found the recipe for success. Now, he just needs to execute that recipe on the field in 2024.