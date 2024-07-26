Texas Longhorns QB Quinn Ewers Reveals Massive Goal for His Career
The Texas Longhorns and Quinn Ewers are heading into the 2024 college football season as national championship contenders.
After making a run to the College Football Playoff last year, they're expected to be even better during this campaign. Ewers is going to be a huge factor in deciding whether or not Texas lives up to the hype.
During the 2023 season, Ewers had a great showing. He completed 69.0 percent of his pass attempts for 3,479 yards, 22 touchdowns, and six interceptions. He also scored five touchdowns on the ground.
He is expected to take those numbers to the next level in the upcoming campaign.
Recently, Ewers spoke out about his career and revealed one massive goal that he wants to accomplish.
“I just kinda wanted to give myself a better chance to have a long and successful career in the NFL. I don’t want to be a guy that just comes and goes. I want to be somebody who is remembered.”
Throughout his career so far, he has gotten off to a good start on making those dreams become a reality. Not only has Ewers put together a lot of success on the field so far, he has been very successful off the field as well.
On3 currently has the star quarterback ranked as the No. 6 player on the NIL market overall and he's ranked No. 5 when it comes to college football specifically. They have given him an impressive NIL valuation of $1.7 million.
While he has already found a lot of success both on and off the field, Ewers has much more he needs to accomplish. A lot is riding on the 2024 season for him.
Looking ahead at his NFL future, Ewers has a chance to be a very high draft pick in the 2025 NFL draft. However, if he has a dud of a season in 2024, he will slide down the draft boards. Personal and team success this season for Texas will be critical in giving him the best chance to be drafted high.
Also, being remembered as a Longhorns' legend is a major goal. If he can lead the team back to a national championship, he will never be forgotten by Texas.
It will be interesting to see if Ewers can live up to the hype. He has bold goals for his football career and having a huge 2024 season will help him get to where he wants to be.