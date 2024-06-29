Texas Longhorns QB Quinn Ewers Reveals Two Main Keys for 2024 Season
Quinn Ewers and the Texas Longhorns are headed into the 2024 college football season with one goal in mind.
They want to win a National Championsip.
After making a run to the College Football Playoff last season, expectations are even higher in town for the upcoming campaign. Ewers and company are ready to get the season underway.
During the 2023 season with Texas, Ewers ended up putting together a big-time year. He completed 69 percent of his pass attempts for 3,479 yards, 22 touchdowns, and six interceptions. Ewers also scored another five touchdowns on the ground.
With the season right around the corner, Ewers spoke out about two main keys for the Longhorns to have success.
“Fourth quarter and culture. I think we’ve done a really good job setting a standard for the whole team, and even the younger guys. I think our leadership group on our team does a great job handling those things.”
Speaking of the team's culture, Texas has gotten back to being a feared contender in college football. It has been awhile since they were viewed as such.
Head coach Steve Sarkisian has done an excellent job of rebuilding the championship expectations. He expects to win and even more importantly he expects his players to expect to win.
Ewers has been a huge part of creating that culture.
Through his hard work and leadership, he has become one of the top Heisman Trophy contenders in the nation for 2024. He has elite weapons to work with and one of the best offensive game-plans in the country.
Not only has Ewers used his skills on the field to find success, he has also succeeded off the field. Ewers is one of the biggest college NIL athletes in the nation.
Currently, Ewers ranks at No. 5 on the list of top NIL athletes. On3 has valuated his NIL worth at $1.9 million.
While his success off the field and in the NIL market is impressive, a championship is the last thing that Ewers needs to accomplish to round out his legacy. He's projected to be a high draft pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, but leading Texas to a title would put the icing on the cake.
It will be interesting to see how Ewers plays in 2024. Arch Manning is waiting behind him for playing time and the expectations for team success are through the roof.
Ewers is facing a ton of pressure, but he's ready to rise to the occasion and live up to the hype.