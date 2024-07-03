Texas Longhorns QB Quinn Ewers Sends Bold Message to SEC
Quinn Ewers and the Texas Longhorns are heading into the 2024 college football season being viewed as a legitimate national championship contender.
After making a run to the College Football Playoff last season, expectations have skyrocketed for the upcoming year. In order to reach their full potential, the Longhorns are going to need a massive year from their standout quarterback.
A big storyline surrounding Texas entering 2024 is their move to the SEC. The Longhorns immediately become one of the top contenders in the conference, although it's a much rougher and more competitive schedule than the Big 12.
Prior to the season getting underway, Ewers already sent out a bold message to the rest of the SEC.
"It’s definitely a different level. I’ve always wanted to play in the SEC. I know we’re all excited to be a part of a conference like that. Like you said, we're everybody's biggest game, and we do understand that."
Looking at the SEC this season, there are many different teams that could be legitimate contenders.
As usual, Alabama will be at the top of the list when it comes to contention. The Georgia Bulldogs are also elite contenders this season.
Ewers will be looking to produce a far better season than he had in 2023. His production last year was good, but he'll be asked to do even more in 2024.
During the 2023 season, Ewers completed 69.0 percent of his pass attempts for 3,479 yards, 22 touchdowns, and six interceptions. He also scored five touchdowns on the ground. A reasonable goal would be to improve his numbers to around 3,800 yards, 30 touchdowns, and five interceptions.
While he carved out an impressive career on the field at Texas, he is also one of the most successful NIL athletes in the nation. On3 has ranked him at No. 5 among all NIL athletes, and No. 4 when it comes to college football. He currently has an NIL valuation of $1.9 million.
All of that being said, Ewers will also be playing for his football future as well. He is viewed as one of the top quarterback prospects for the 2025 NFL draft.
If he elevates his game even more and leads the Longhorns to a National Championship, he will have a shot at competing with Shedeur Sanders to be the first quarterback taken in the draft.