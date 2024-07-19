Texas Longhorns QB Quinn Ewers Speaks About Pressure from Arch Manning
The Texas Longhorns are entering a 2024 season packed with high expectations. On paper, Texas should be one of the top National Championship contenders in the nation.
Steve Sarkisian has been able to put together an absolutely stacked roster on both sides of the football. However, a lot of the media focus has been on the quarterback position.
Quinn Ewers will be the starter to open up the 2024 season, but Arch Manning is waiting eagerly for an opportunity to play. Both players are among the top quarterbacks in the nation and are also two of the highest rated NIL players on the market.
Right now, On3 has ranked Manning as the No. 2 NIL athlete in college football with a massive $3.1 million valuation. As for Ewers, he ranks No. 5 in college football with a $1.7 million valuation.
While having two starting-caliber quarterbacks is a good problem, it does put pressure on the starter.
Despite the pressure of having an elite backup behind him, Ewers is ready to play. He talked recently about the pressure that he's facing this season.
“There’s pressure with anything. I think the pressure along from playing the quarterback position at Texas comes with its own.”
Clearly, he's not bothered by the presence of Manning. That is exactly what Sarkisian and the Longhorns are wanting.
If Ewers takes care of business and plays to the level that he's capable of playing, he won't have an issues. Should he struggle to start the season, he could face some job security questions.
Assuming Ewers doesn't lose the starting job this season due to struggles or injury, Texas is set at quarterback for the 2025 season. Fans will finally get to see the nephew of Peyton Manning and Eli Manning on the field as the starter next year.
All of that being said, it will be interesting to see how the Longhorns' 2024 season unfolds. They should be in the mix to win a championship at the end of the year.
Expect to see Ewers come out looking to prove a point. He's tired of all the questions about Manning and his job safety. Now, he'll have a chance to silence the questions for good early on in the year.