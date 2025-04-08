Texas Longhorns Quarterback Arch Manning Signs His First NIL Fashion Partnership
Ahead of his first full season as Texas' starting quarterback, Arch Manning is leveling up his NIL partnerships game. Already one of the nation's top names entering college, Manning and his team at Excel Sports Management have been strategic in expanding his brand portfolio. Now, the Longhorns' QB1 is adding his first fashion partnership to his roster.
California-based performance apparel brand Vuori has made Manning their first-ever college football brand ambassador, joining LSU gymnast Livvy Dunne on the company's exclusive athlete roster. Manning will be featured in Vuori’s 2025 marketing campaigns, including branded social content and additional storytelling.
Manning will sport new pieces from Vuori’s collections - including the Kore Short, Strato Tech Tee - while training, recovering and daily life as a student-athlete.
“Football is a huge part of my life, and Vuori fits right into the way I train, recover, and reset,” Manning said. “It’s performance gear that works as hard as I do, but it’s also about staying comfortable and focused off the field. I’m excited to partner with a brand that really understands what athletes need every day.”
“We’re thrilled to welcome Arch Manning to the Vuori family as our first-ever football NIL partner,” said Joe Kudla, Founder and CEO of Vuori. “Arch represents a new generation of athletes - grounded, driven, and authentic. His mindset and approach to the game reflect the very qualities we aim to inspire through our brand, and we’re proud to support him in this next chapter of his journey.”
As backup to the upcoming NFL Draft-bound Quinn Ewers, Manning threw for 939 yards and 9 touchdowns in the air, with 4 on the ground. He is already one of the top earners in NIL, with Red Bull, Uber and EA Sports, among his brand partners.
Now as the starting quarterback for Texas, he is expected to be among the most prolific passers in college football. Manning and the Longhorns kicks off the 2025 season by visiting defending National Champion Ohio State on August 30.