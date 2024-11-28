Texas Longhorns Quarterback Launches a First-of-Its-Kind NIL Jerky
Ahead of their highly-anticipated matchup against No. 20 Texas A&M over Thanksgiving weekend, No. 3 Texas looks to stay atop the SEC standings and among the best teams in the College Football Playoff rankings. Longhorns quarterback Quinn Ewers is beefing up for the interstate showdown with a new NIL partnership that makes history across the meat industry.
Ewers has collaborated with Victory Snacks to launch QB1 Ham Jerky, a collection of three flavorful ham jerky flavors - Tropical, Smokin', and Texas Heat. Each are high protein, organic ham meat jerky giving snackers a mix of sweet, smoky, and spicy.
"I'm pumped to work with Victory Snacks to launch QB1 Jerky," Ewers said. "It's awesome to have a product that's not only delicious but also has the protein packed energy and nutrition it takes for an athlete like me to perform. I can't wait for 'Hook 'em Horns' faithful to try my favorite Texas Heat flavor."
The ham jerky - which is Victory Snacks' first athlete-collaboration - is keto-friendly, non-GMO, organic, and gluten-free, packed with protein, and made with the finest herbs, spices, and flavors.
According to the brand, a percentage of the proceeds from every bag of QB1 Jerky sold will be distributed to Texas athletes across various teams. QB1 Jerky purchasers will also be eligible to win monthly giveaways of unique UT sports-related prizes, including game tickets, autographed gear, among other items.
Ewers - represented by Rubicon Talent - has a robust NIL portfolio including the likes of Dr Pepper, Hulu, Athletic Brewing Co., Rhoback and Panini, among others.
The Longhorns line up against the Aggies on November 30 at 7:30PM ET on ABC.