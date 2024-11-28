Name Image Likeness

Texas Longhorns Quarterback Launches a First-of-Its-Kind NIL Jerky

Quinn Ewers' QB1 Ham Jerky is the first meat snack for a college football player

Nov 23, 2024; Austin, Texas, USA; Texas Longhorns quarterback Quinn Ewers (3) looks over at the student section after a’game against the Kentucky Wildcats at Darrell K Royal Texas Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sara Diggins/USA TODAY Network via Imagn Images
Ahead of their highly-anticipated matchup against No. 20 Texas A&M over Thanksgiving weekend, No. 3 Texas looks to stay atop the SEC standings and among the best teams in the College Football Playoff rankings. Longhorns quarterback Quinn Ewers is beefing up for the interstate showdown with a new NIL partnership that makes history across the meat industry.

Ewers has collaborated with Victory Snacks to launch QB1 Ham Jerky, a collection of three flavorful ham jerky flavors - Tropical, Smokin', and Texas Heat. Each are high protein, organic ham meat jerky giving snackers a mix of sweet, smoky, and spicy.

"I'm pumped to work with Victory Snacks to launch QB1 Jerky," Ewers said. "It's awesome to have a product that's not only delicious but also has the protein packed energy and nutrition it takes for an athlete like me to perform. I can't wait for 'Hook 'em Horns' faithful to try my favorite Texas Heat flavor."

Victory Snacks x Quinn Ewers QB1 Ham Jerky
The ham jerky - which is Victory Snacks' first athlete-collaboration - is keto-friendly, non-GMO, organic, and gluten-free, packed with protein, and made with the finest herbs, spices, and flavors.

According to the brand, a percentage of the proceeds from every bag of QB1 Jerky sold will be distributed to Texas athletes across various teams. QB1 Jerky purchasers will also be eligible to win monthly giveaways of unique UT sports-related prizes, including game tickets, autographed gear, among other items.

Ewers - represented by Rubicon Talent - has a robust NIL portfolio including the likes of Dr Pepper, Hulu, Athletic Brewing Co., Rhoback and Panini, among others.

The Longhorns line up against the Aggies on November 30 at 7:30PM ET on ABC.

MICHAEL EHRLICH

Michael Ehrlich is a seasoned sports marketing executive with experience across the global sports brand, athlete representation, media and education sides of the business. The Founder and CEO of Playbook Marketing, Ehrlich consults with brands on all things NIL and athlete partnerships, advises student-athletes on their personal brand building endeavors and is an adjunct professor at his alma mater, the University of Southern California where he teaches a course on athlete communications and marketing. As a writer, his previous bylines include Boardroom, Business of College Sports, DIME Magazine and UPROXX, among others. You can follow him across social media at @MichaelEhrlich and reach out via michael@playbook-marketing.com

