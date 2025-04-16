Texas Longhorns Star Arch Manning Announces First Memorabilia Partnership
In his first offseason as Texas' starting quarterback, Arch Manning is continuing to expand his NIL portfolio steadily and strategically. From recent partnerships with Red Bull, Uber and Vuori to now an expansion of his relationship with Panini America, the Longhorns' future star and NIL powerhouse is putting the pieces in place for a breakthrough 2025 football season.
Already one of the biggest names in college football, fans can now engage with Manning in new ways as he has signed his first-ever memorabilia partnership, building upon the existing exclusive trading card deal with Panini. Autographed Manning memorabilia is now available on Panini's website, including autographed photos beginning at $699.99, helmets at $999.99 and jerseys at $999.99. Other memorabilia items will also be available in the near future.
“Launching my memorabilia collection with Panini America allows me to share a deeper connection with fans,” Manning said. “Panini has a long history of working with athletes all over the world for autographed memorabilia and I’m excited to be a part of that group.”
Manning and Panini have been partners since 2023, first collaborating to offer exclusive trading cards - his first NIL deal - such as a 1-of-1 Throwback Prizm Black Autographed card that auctioned for $102,500, with all proceeds donated to Ronald McDonald House Charities of Central Texas.
“We are excited to offer the first Arch Manning memorabilia to football fans who have been waiting for his memorabilia items,” said Jason Howarth, Senior Vice President of Marketing and Athlete Relations forPaniniAmerica. “To be able to launch Arch’s memorabilia in advance of his first season as the starter at the University of Texas should also get Longhorn fans excited. Arch has been a tremendous partner and ambassador for us over the past two years and we can’t wait for the season to begin.”
in 2024, Manning threw for 939 yards and nine touchdowns in the air, with four on the ground. He officially kicks off his first season as QB1 for the Longhorns when they visit defending National Champion Ohio State on August 30 in Columbus.