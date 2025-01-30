Texas Longhorns Star Arch Manning Earns His Wings With New NIL Deal
Arch Manning is stepping into his moment.
The Texas Longhorns new starting quarterback has secured a major NIL deal with Red Bull, a significant milestone in his growing influence both on and off the field.
After two years of development behind Quinn Ewers, Manning is now at the forefront of college football, embracing the expectations that come with leading a national powerhouse.
For two seasons, Manning has been more myth than man, a five-star prospect carrying the weight of his family’s unparalleled quarterbacking legacy.
The name alone — Manning — comes with expectations, and at times, scrutiny. Yet, in an era where most top recruits aggressively pursue NIL deals before playing a meaningful down, he took a measured approach.
His focus remained on development, sitting behind Ewers and preparing for this moment.
Now, with Ewers bound for the NFL, Manning is free to embrace both the field and the financial opportunities that come with being the face of Texas football.
The announcement arrived in signature Red Bull fashion — bold, polished, and unmistakably high-energy.
In a striking Instagram reel, Manning effortlessly tosses a pass, takes a sip of Red Bull, and then locks onto his target before delivering a perfect strike.
The tagline?
“Target locked, wiiings secured.”
It’s a clever nod to his rise as Texas’ QB1 and a preview of what’s to come in the SEC’s brightest spotlight.
The numbers now reflect his market power. With an NIL valuation of around $6.6 million, making him the highest-ranked college athlete in the country, Manning has transcended the recruiting hype and positioned himself as the most bankable young star in college sports.
The Red Bull deal is just the beginning.
As Texas embarks on its second SEC season, Manning will be at the center of a College Football Playoff contender, and a media circus ready to elevate his profile even further.
Beyond the money, and brand this deal is symbolic. It represents the transition from potential to reality, from waiting in the wings to owning the moment.
Red Bull didn’t just sign a quarterback; they aligned with the future of college football.
Manning’s time has arrived.
The only question left — how high can he soar?