Texas Longhorns Star Quinn Ewers Lands Another Major NIL Deal
College football fans know Texas Longhorns quarterback Quinn Ewers very well.
As one of the top players in the nation playing for a huge program, the football world has known about him for a very long time.
Even people who aren’t huge college football fans have almost certainly heard the name because of NIL deals. It is hard to turn on the television or scroll through social media without seeing the Texas star somewhere.
Ewers has capitalized big time on college athletes now being allowed to profit off of their name, image and likeness. Being on the cover of EA Sports College Football 25 was reportedly worth north of $200,000.
According to On3's NIL Valuation, the Longhorns star is fifth in college football with $1.7 million. The only players who earn more are Shedeur Sanders, his teammate Arch Manning, Travis Hunter and Jalen Milroe.
However, Ewers will be closing in on the players ahead of him as he has inked another NIL deal.
He will be starring in a commercial with the streaming company Hulu that has already aired on Instagram and will be shown on television throughout the season.
Full terms of the deal were not disclosed, per On3, but Ewers will certainly be compensated well for his appearance in the ad. He also has an endorsement deal with Nicholas Air and a partnership with Metabillia worth around seven figures.
All of these opportunities have been presented to him in part because of how well he performs on the field.
Last season, he completed 69 percent of his passes for 3,479 yards with 22 touchdowns and only six interceptions.
Heading into 2024, Ewers is considered one of the favorites to take home the Heisman Trophy. He is surrounded by elite weapons that will help him produce some gaudy numbers, led by former Alabama wide receiver Isaiah Bond, who recently received a nice NIL deal of his own.
With Texas moving to the SEC in 2024, the spotlight on Ewers and the program will grow even more.
It would not be surprising to see more NIL opportunities pop up during the season, especially if he and the Longhorns play up to their capabilities.