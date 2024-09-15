Texas Longhorns Top NIL Earner Shines in First Extended Game Action
Any time that a team loses their starting quarterback, there's a worry that a dip in production will be coming offensively, but not everyone has a highly touted backup as the Texas Longhorns do.
When Heisman Trophy candidate Quinn Ewers went down with an injury on Saturday in the second quarter, exiting with an oblique strain, there was some rightful concern about how this offense might look.
Before the injury, he completed 14-of-16 passes for 185 yards and two touchdowns with one interception.
With him out of the game, Arch Manning was called upon for his first extended action in college.
That would have never have been known based on how he performed.
With 12:19 remaining in the second quarter, it was time for the Longhorns’ star backup to shine. On his first pass of the game, Manning connected with DeAndre Moore Jr. for a 19-yard touchdown.
On the next drive, he showcased some of the speed and athleticism he possesses when he juked out a defender before racing 67 yards to the end zone. It was the longest run for a Texas quarterback since the 2005 season when Vince Young was leading the offense.
That was only the beginning for Manning, who stayed on fire in the second half.
He had touchdowns to Isaiah Bond, Ryan Wingo and Johntay Cook II for 51, 75 and 12 yards, building upon the 28-7 halftime lead his team had.
All in all, Manning was on the field for nine possessions and the Longhorns scored on five of them, racking up 614 total yards. He finished the game completing 9-of-12 passes for 223 yards and four touchdowns along with a long rushing score.
"It helps when you have great players around you and good coaches," Manning said, via Max Olson of ESPN. "Isaiah Bond, Ryan Wingo, the O-line, they all played really well. They make it a little bit easier for me."
Entering Saturday, the former five-star recruit had only 11 passes at the collegiate level.
The coaching staff had to be happy seeing him perform at the level he did, as that will provide plenty of confidence should he have to play again with Ewers ailing.
Despite being the backup at Texas, Manning is tied for the No. 3 NIL valuation in all of college sports with Colorado Buffaloes star wide receiver/cornerback Travis Hunter at $3.1 million.
Only Hunter's teammate, quarterback Shedeur Sanders, and LSU Lady Tigers phenom gymnast Livvy Dunne have higher valuations at $5.1 million and $4 million.