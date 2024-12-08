Texas NIL Star Arch Manning's Grandfather Targets Dallas Cowboys
The Texas Longhorns ended up losing in the SEC Championship Game to the Georgia Bulldogs. Arch Manning, the team's young star quarterback and NIL superstar, played a very small role in the game, rushing one time for five yards.
Throughout the course of the season, Manning has received some valuable playing time. He has looked very good when he has been on the field.
Manning has completed 67.8 percent of his pass attempts for 939 yards, nine touchdowns, and two interceptions. He has also picked up 100 yards and four touchdowns on the ground.
Speaking of his NIL success, Manning is the No. 3 ranked player in the NIL marketplace and he ranks No. 3 among college football athletes as well.
Currently, he is being given a shocking $5 million NIL valuation.
Looking ahead to the future, Manning projects to be an NFL quarterback. He will look to follow in the footsteps of his uncles, Peyton and Eli Manning, who achieved greatness at the professional level.
Recently, Archie Manning, Arch's grandfather, was asked where he'd like to see his grandson play. He stated that he'd target the Dallas Cowboys as the ideal landing spot.
“I hope he’ll play three years in Texas,” Archie said while thinking about the ideal landing spot. “It’s funny, nobody’s ever asked me that. Right off the bat, if somebody asked me, I’d say Cowboys.”
There are quite a few NFL teams who would love to land Manning. While the Cowboys just locked up Dak Prescott to a long-term contract extension, they could be a potential landing spot.
Jerry Jones has never been shy of making major changes if he thinks it will help the franchise win.
To this point in his young career, the young Manning has shown flashes of being the kind of star that the rest of his family has been. He should be given a chance to be the full-time starter for Texas next season, whether Quinn Ewers leaves for the NFL or decides to play another year of college ball.
With a strong season in 2025, Manning would put himself in a position to compete for the honor of being the No. 1 overall pick.
All of that being said, the stage is being set for Manning to take over the national stage with the Longhorns next season. It will be very interesting to see how his future unfolds and where he lands in the NFL.