Texas, NIL Star Quinn Ewers Connected to Notre Dame If He Stays in College
Quinn Ewers came into the 2024 college football season as the clear-cut star quarterback for the Texas Longhorns, a top-tier 2025 NFL Draft prospect, and one of the top stars in the NIL marketplace as well.
Unfortunately, his season did not go quite as planned. He has seen his name fall down the projected rankings for the NFL Draft and there are rumors that he could consider returning for one more year of college football.
While he might decide to play one more year in college, he would likely need to do that somewhere other than Texas. It seems that the Longhorns are fully committed to making the move to Arch Manning as their starter for the 2025 season.
Ewers is still one of the top ranked earners in the NIL space. On3 Sports has him ranked as the No. 9 NIL earner among all college football players. They have given him an impressive $2.8 million valuation.
Staying in college and entering the transfer portal would give him a chance to increase his NIL revenue even more. He would instantly start a bidding war from quarterback-needy teams.
That being said, where could he end up landing should he choose to return for one more college season to repair his NFL Draft stock?
Alicia de Artola of FanSided has suggested a very intriguing potential destination for him. She named the Notre Dame Fighting Irish as a possible landing spot.
"Ewers obviously hopes to win a national title this go around. If he doesn't, Notre Dame would be an excellent landing spot to make the third time a charm. It worked out for (Riley) Leonard, that's for sure. Whether the Irish are coming off a title win or still looking for that elusive trophy, they need another quarterback to lead them in 2025," she wrote.
"The NFL is waiting for Ewers but Notre Dame is Notre Dame. The draft can wait one more year for him to join a storied program in search of their first championship in decades. Pulling that off would make him a legend among legends."
Notre Dame will absolutely be looking for a quarterback for next season. With Leonard set to run out of eligibility following the 2024 season, they would be a prime destination.
Adding a talent like Ewers would place the Fighting Irish right back into national championship contention in 2025.
At this point in time, no one truly knows what Ewers is going to end up doing. He could still leave and head to the NFL, but coming back for one more year and having a massive season could put him back in contention to be a top-10 pick in the 2026 NFL Draft.
It's going to be very interesting to see what he chooses to do. Should he stick around for one more college season, he would likely become one of the most pursued transfer portal targets since the transfer portal began and his NIL offers would be through the roof.