Texas Quarterback Ewers' NIL Dominance Continues with New Deal
The off-field momentum for Texas quarterback Quinn Ewers continues heading into the season, where he is expected to be a Heisman Trophy candidate and top NIL performer for the no. 4-ranked Longhorns. The cover athlete for this Summer's College Football 25 video game, Ewers has announced new deals with the likes of Dr Pepper, Rhoback and Hulu, all within the last week or so. Now, the Longhorns' star is rounding out his portfolio with an Athletic Brewing Company partnership, following in the footsteps of some major college football names.
America’s largest non-alcoholic brewery has officially added Ewers to their star-studded roster of college football athletes that has previously included Caleb Williams, CJ Stroud and Bijan Robinson, all now tearing it up on the NFL stage. According to Athletic Brewing Company, Ewers will be featured in the brand's Fall marketing campaign and regional point-of-sale materials, promote Athletic’s award-winning brews on social media, appear in digital advertisements and make media appearances on behalf of the brand.
"After doing some research on the brand and its products, it became clear Athletic was a great addition to my busy lifestyle," Ewers shared with Sports Illustrated. "I get to enjoy a great-tasting brew and not have to worry about the consequences the next day. Great taste too."
Ewers is clearly a top name in NIL and his earnings will only continue as Texas makes their SEC debut this season. He has garnered major headlines across the industry since he was in high school, reclassifying to attend Ohio State a year early to start collaborating with brands, before transferring to the Longhorns a season later. As a high school student-athlete in Texas, he was unable to engage in NIL due to state law, but has made up for it as a collegiate star.
"The past few years have been great on and off the field," Ewers added. "Lots of key learnings along the way from a football and a business standpoint. I have worked with a lot of great brands and more importantly, great people being those brands. I have learned that its important to be a professional in your process and also have a strong team around you. Football is always going to be the main thing but with a good management team around that has proper experience and relationships, you can work with brands that are authentic and natural. I'm not worried about my NIL legacy, that for you all to determine - there is still a lot of work to be done, like winning a National Championship for Texas."
Ewers' offensive line - who protected him while he threw for 3,479 yards, 22 touchdowns and only 6 interceptions in 2023 - joined the Athletic Brewing Company roster a year ago. The Longhorns' signal caller mentioned the classically light Athletic Lite and most popular Run Wild IPA, as his favorite Athletic Brewing Company choices.
"I am excited to represent a brand that shares similar core values as I do," Ewers continued, "A brand that is making a positive impact on society and changing the way the world drinks. The brews are refreshing, great tasting and it will be fun to continue to introduce Athletic to my friends, family, teammates and fans."
Athletic Brewing Company is the largest and most decorated non-alcoholic brewery in America, revolutionizing how modern adults drink by crafting game-changing beer that can be consumed anytime and anywhere. Launched in 2018, they are now the number one non-alcoholic beer brand in America and a top 20 U.S. brewing company overall.
“Fall and football go hand-in-hand, and Athletic is proud to be the go-to non-alcoholic beer for tailgaters nationwide,” said Bill Shufelt, Co-Founder and CEO of Athletic Brewing. “We’re thrilled to be teaming up with an elite athlete like Quinn. He’s an extraordinary talent on the field, a leader in the locker room, and one of the faces of college football. Quinn’s hard work and dedication to his craft are inspiring, and he’s proving that you don’t have to compromise your college experience to reach your goals on and off the field.”
Ewers and the Longhorns kick off their 2024 campaign on August 31 at home against Colorado State.