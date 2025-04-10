Texas Tech Men's Basketball Star Expected to Earn Massive NIL Payday in 2025
The Texas Tech Red Raiders are coming off of a trip to the Elite Eight, and with the recent announcement that star forward JT Toppin has opted to return for another season in Lubbock they're primed to be right back in the thick of things next season.
The reigning Big 12 Player of the Year and second team All-American was the lynch pin for a Red Raiders squad that finished with their best record since the 2018-19 season.
Getting Toppin to come back for another season is a massive win for head coach Grant McCasland, but the rising junior won't come cheap. According to senior college basketball analyst for CBS Matt Norlander, Toppin is expected to command somewhere in the neighborhood of $4 million in NIL for the 2025-26 season.
This would place Toppin among the highest earning NIL athletes in the nation per On3's NIL Valuation tracker. For reference, last season's highest earning college hoops star was presumptive number one NBA draft pick Cooper Flagg with an estimated $4.8 million valuation.
It's hard to think of a returning player who deserves the bump in NIL more than Toppin, as he was among the most impactful players in nation for his team on both ends of the floor. Toppin led Texas Tech in points (18.2), rebounds (9.4), and blocks (1.5).
Toppin, who transfered in from New Mexico State last offseason, experienced one of the most unexpected rises to stardom in recent memory this past season. He also stepped up his play when the lights were brightest during the Red Raiders' NCAA Tournament run.
In the four games Texas Tech played in the tourney, Toppin averaged 19.3 points, 11 rebounds, and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 59% from the field.
Toppin was also the key factor in his team's 85-83 overtime win in the Sweet Sixteen against the Arkansas Razorbacks, and recorded a 20 point, 11 rebound double-double against the eventual national championship winning Florida Gators.
Now with everybody in the nation familiar with his game, Toppin will have a real shot at adding some hardware to his resume as he attempts to lead his team on another deep tournament run.
Regardless of how next season plays out for the Red Raiders though, Toppin's play has allowed him to become just the latest star college athlete to earn life changing money through NIL deals.