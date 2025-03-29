Texas Tech Star Signs Buffalo Wild Wings NIL Deal After March Madness Game-Winner
The world of name, image and likeness deals move fast, especially when it comes to March Madness.
On Thursday night, Texas Tech Red Raiders guard Darrion Williams had a huge game. He not only hit the game-tying basket in regulation against the Arkansas Razorbacks, but he also hit the game-winner in overtime to help fuel the No. 3 seed’s march to the Elite Eight.
On Saturday, the Red Raiders will face the No. 1 seeded Florida Gators for the right to play in the Final Four in San Antonio next week.
But, in between Thursday's dramatic victory and Saturday's game, Williams managed to work out an NIL deal with Buffalo Wild Wings, a sports bar that specializes in making quick deals with student athletes during the NCAA Tournament.
All Williams had to do was sit down, eat a wing and take a picture, which he posted to Instagram and other social media.
"I sent the game to overtime! If you were at Buffalo Wild Wings, you wouldn’t have missed my shot because they have every game on all the TVs. Thanks for the wings @bwwings #Partner," the caption read.
This is Williams’ second season with the Red Raiders, and he’s been one of their driving forces all season. The All-Big 12 selection is averaging 14.8 points, 5.5 rebounds, 3.7 assists and 1.2 steals per game. He’s been battling a foot injury the past few weeks, which caused to miss some games down the stretch and in the Big 12 Tournament.
He wasn’t the only Red Raider involved, however.
Chance McMillian is another star guard for the Red Raiders who hasn’t played the last few weeks due to an oblique injury. He may not play on Saturday — he’s a game-time decision — but BBW didn’t leave him out.
A photo of McMillian is the second photo in the Instagram carousel.
The Red Raiders are hoping McMillian can play as he’s been one of their top scorers this season. He’s averaged 14.2 points, 4.1 rebounds and 1.9 assists per game. He’s considered Texas Tech’s best 3-point shooter and is firing 43.4% from that range.
While he hasn’t been able to play in the tournament so far, he’s been an ever-present part of post-game interviews with his teammates.