Name Image Likeness

Texas Track Star Models New Raising Cane's Apparel at New York Fashion Week

NIL powerhouse Sam Hurley showcases new collection at the Raising Cane's Times Square location

Michael Ehrlich

Jun 9, 2023; Austin, TX, USA; Texas athlete Sam Hurley runs to hug a coach before competing in high jump finals at the 2023 NCAA outdoor track and field championships at Mike A. Myers Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Aaron E. Martinez-Imagn Images
Jun 9, 2023; Austin, TX, USA; Texas athlete Sam Hurley runs to hug a coach before competing in high jump finals at the 2023 NCAA outdoor track and field championships at Mike A. Myers Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Aaron E. Martinez-Imagn Images / Aaron E. Martinez -Imagn Images

Raising Cane’s restaurant chain has been a mainstay in the NIL landscape, partnering with Heisman Trophy finalists, All-Americans and National Championships to celebrate key moments and help bring tasty chicken fingers to fans across the country. But now, the Baton Rouge-based brand is taking their menu to New York Fashion Week, courtesy of Texas All-American high jumper and NIL powerhouse Sam Hurley.

The chicken fingers brand made their NYFW debut on Tuesday - showcasing their new “Cane’s Varsity Collection” and “Western Ballad” apparel collections - at the Raising Cane's Times Square flagship location with Hurley and fellow models-for-the-day Brooks Nader of Dancing With the Stars, Ciara Miller of Bravo’s Summer House, Kelsey Anderson of The Bachelor, among others.

During the event, the models posed in the store window displays, enjoyed Box Combos, tried on different apparel looks and called out orders behind the counter.

Sam Hurley
Sam Hurley / Raising Cane’s

Hurley - one of the most prolific NIL athletes in the country - has a very specific order at Canes. “My go-to order is the Caniac Combo with BOB,” he said. “I’ve always wanted to partner with Cane’s and this has been a great experience. I watched one of my best friends Bijan Robinson work a “shift” at the front counter and it was a fun experience.”

With 4.5 million followers across TikTok and Instagram, the Longhorn high jumper has partnered with such brands recently as Hollister, DICK's Sporting Goods, Passes, TurboTax, among others. The senior has been a trailblazer in the space the past few years, showing the power of content creation, social media and opportunity for athletes outside of football and basketball to successfully engage in NIL.

Sam Hurley
Sam Hurley / Raising Cane's

“I think there aren’t many players outside of football or mainstream sports who are capitalizing on NIL,” Hurley added. “I like shining a light on my sport and bringing that attention and those opportunities to athletes like me in track and field.”

Raising Cane’s is one of the fastest-growing restaurant brands with more than 800 restaurants in over 40 states and more to come. Look for them to continue to engage with college athletes around award-winning and championship moments this school year.

Published
Michael Ehrlich

MICHAEL EHRLICH

Michael Ehrlich is a seasoned sports marketing executive with experience across the global sports brand, athlete representation, media and education sides of the business. The Founder and CEO of Playbook Marketing, Ehrlich consults with brands on all things NIL and athlete partnerships, advises student-athletes on their personal brand building endeavors and is an adjunct professor at his alma mater, the University of Southern California where he teaches a course on athlete communications and marketing. As a writer, his previous bylines include Boardroom, Business of College Sports, DIME Magazine and UPROXX, among others. You can follow him across social media at @MichaelEhrlich and reach out via michael@playbook-marketing.com

Home/NIL News