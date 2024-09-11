Texas Track Star Models New Raising Cane's Apparel at New York Fashion Week
Raising Cane’s restaurant chain has been a mainstay in the NIL landscape, partnering with Heisman Trophy finalists, All-Americans and National Championships to celebrate key moments and help bring tasty chicken fingers to fans across the country. But now, the Baton Rouge-based brand is taking their menu to New York Fashion Week, courtesy of Texas All-American high jumper and NIL powerhouse Sam Hurley.
The chicken fingers brand made their NYFW debut on Tuesday - showcasing their new “Cane’s Varsity Collection” and “Western Ballad” apparel collections - at the Raising Cane's Times Square flagship location with Hurley and fellow models-for-the-day Brooks Nader of Dancing With the Stars, Ciara Miller of Bravo’s Summer House, Kelsey Anderson of The Bachelor, among others.
During the event, the models posed in the store window displays, enjoyed Box Combos, tried on different apparel looks and called out orders behind the counter.
Hurley - one of the most prolific NIL athletes in the country - has a very specific order at Canes. “My go-to order is the Caniac Combo with BOB,” he said. “I’ve always wanted to partner with Cane’s and this has been a great experience. I watched one of my best friends Bijan Robinson work a “shift” at the front counter and it was a fun experience.”
With 4.5 million followers across TikTok and Instagram, the Longhorn high jumper has partnered with such brands recently as Hollister, DICK's Sporting Goods, Passes, TurboTax, among others. The senior has been a trailblazer in the space the past few years, showing the power of content creation, social media and opportunity for athletes outside of football and basketball to successfully engage in NIL.
“I think there aren’t many players outside of football or mainstream sports who are capitalizing on NIL,” Hurley added. “I like shining a light on my sport and bringing that attention and those opportunities to athletes like me in track and field.”
Raising Cane’s is one of the fastest-growing restaurant brands with more than 800 restaurants in over 40 states and more to come. Look for them to continue to engage with college athletes around award-winning and championship moments this school year.