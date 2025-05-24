Texas A&M Star QB Inks NIL Deal with Private Jet Company For Key Charitable Cause
Though Name, Image, and Likeness is often criticized through the current era of chaos college sports have found themselves in, NIL is very often used for good as well.
That was the case this week in a new deal for Texas A&M Aggies star quarterback Marcel Reed.
Reed became the fourth college athlete to sign an NIL deal with a private jet company after headlines were made by former Texas Longhorns star Quinn Ewers, former Georgia Bulldogs and current Miami Hurricanes gunslinger Carson Beck, and former Ole Miss Rebels signal caller Jaxson Dart.
Reed's deal with ENG Aviation is different from his predecessors though and has a charitable impact tied to it.
According to Boardroom, the partnership between Reed and ENG has a goal of raising awareness for organ donation.
ENG is a premium private jet service, however they also fly organ transplants to hospitals all over the country in order to give those who are in desperate medical states the best chance possible at survival.
On their website, ENG describes their operation in organ donation to "enable transplant centers to minimize the time the organ is in transit and maximized successful patient outcomes."
Reed is going to be sharing ways fans can become organ donors as part of the deal and is even going to be visiting a hospital in the city of Houston this summer in order to meet with both organ donors and recipients as well as medical teams who make these modern miracles happen.
The Aggies star is entering what will be his redshirt sophomore season and first full year going into the campaign as the undisputed starting quarterback in College Station.
Last year, he racked up 1,864 passing yards and 15 touchdowns along with 543 rushing yards and another seven scores on the ground.
Hopes are high this season for Reed to take the next step as a quarterback, and clearly he is using his newfound major platform to make a big impact in the world outside of the football field as well.