The Cavinder Twins Continue Business Dynasty, Taking NIL To Next Level
Haley and Hanna Cavinder are continuing their reign in the new era of collegiate athletics, capitalizing on their social media platforms and business-centered educations.
In 2023, the owner and founder of the beloved fried chicken restaurant known as Raising Cane's decided to open a location in Miami, Fla.
In doing this, Todd Graves set himself and the Cavinder Twins up for some serious success.
The Cavinder Twins had already built an impressive NIL empire as star basketball players for the University of Miami, and now, they are growing their business influence with Raising Cane's.
Graves chose the twins to help promote the new Raising Cane's location, and took their business relationship further as part of a new video series called "The Playbook."
Since running out their eligibility in the NCAA, the Cavinder Twins have created and launched a new app centered around women in sports. With the younger generation of female athletes in mind, the Cavinders centered their new initiative on fitness and nutrition in today's ever-changing world of athletics.
TWOgether is more than a play on words; it is a continuation of the twins' legacies in collegiate athletics.
Graves dug deep into the inner workings of the Cavinder Twins, learning what it takes to be successful athletes as well as successful business women in the world. The twins revealed that much of their personal endeavors are built on the routine that was engrained in them from their time in college sports.
Their personal brands started as direct parallels to their basketball careers, and they both used the same fire and determination they displayed on the court in their platforms.
Specifically, the twins maintain their busy lives with the mindset of a marathon.
These women have 40-year plans; they are focused on the big picture of life.
In the interview with Graves, the twins commented on this philosophy, noting the success that such a plan has already given them.
"Growing up, our dad embedded into us at a very young age that it’s not a four-year plan. It’s a 40-year plan. Save your money and invest it," Cavinder stresses. "And that’s always stayed with Hanna and me. We never touched our money with any NIL deal. The 40-year plan is what we always tell ourselves. So, yeah, that’s what it is. So talk to us when we’re 40."
Going forward, the Cavinder Twins are set to continue their business ventures in the realm of NIL and business.