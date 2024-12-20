‘The Magic Cleats’ Released As First Ever Children’s Book Based on NIL
Pliable Marketing has done a wonderful job of breaking into and expanding its Name, Image and Likeness sphere outside of the biggest college sports. Currently representing more than 35 athletes across the country, they recently accomplished an impressive first.
Greg Glynn, founder & CEO of Pliable, a marketing, public relations and broadcasting company and NIL agency in Augusta, Maine, teamed up with his daughter Kelsey Glynn to create the first children’s book based on NIL.
“The Magic Cleats” is written and illustrated by the father and daughter duo to share the incredible true story of softball players Hannah Dukeman and Emma Eubank from Ball State University.
They became the first college athletes, to use their NIL opportunities to aid in children’s cancer research. Part of their fundraising efforts was creating cleats to fund research projects.
Published by BookBay, “The Magic Cleats” will be available on their website and eventually at several retailers including Amazon and Barnes & Noble. At Oliver Friends Bookshop in Waterville, Maine, the book can be purchased in-store through December 25.
"When Greg came in a told me about "The Magic Cleats" that he and Kelsey wrote, I jumped at the chance to help them share their book. In addition to Hannah and Emma's incredible story, the book also has local short stories of Maine athletes from the area who have worked with Pliable Marketing and are giving back to nonprofits and organizations in Maine and across the country. Greg also wanted to support a local independent bookstore by making the books immediately available at our Waterville location so people can buy the book as a holiday gift for a child in their life. Oliver & Friends Bookshop is proud to have this opportunity and support the authors and the athletes featured in the book," said Renee Cunningham, owner of Oliver and Friends Bookshop.
The hardcover version of the book is priced at $24.99. Portions of the proceeds will benefit cancer research and #MissionE50, which is an initiative that was created to bring more popularity to women’s sports.
"Many marketing experts are rushing to write books about how college athletes can make money using their name, image and likeness, ways athletes can increase their followers on social media, or advice for athlete marketing and personal branding. As NIL legislation and rules for athletes continue to evolve, there are so many things that can change in the next few years. My daughter and I wanted to write a book that would last forever. In writing the book, we want to inspire the next generation of young athletes about how they can give back to their communities and showcase the causes that are most important to them. This is exactly what Hannah and Emma did during their college softball career, and I am so proud of them for everything they have done and will continue to do. Their story has no end," said Greg Glynn in the press release.
Dukeman and Eubank, with their #CURECANCER designed cleats, have raised $4,500 already through their efforts, bringing funds and awareness to children’s cancer research.
Their story in the book features core values that helped them become collegiate student-athletes at the highest level and to support anyone who is dealing with a family member, loved one or friend battling cancer.
Intended for children 12 years of age and younger, there are added “bonus” sections that can pertain to older kids, teenagers and even adults. They feature stories of other Pliable athletes that when combined together have raised over $20,000.