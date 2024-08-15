Thirsting for More: Iowa Swarm NIL Collective Introduces “Swarm Water”
Move over smart water; here comes Swarm Water.
With college football season just around the corner, the Iowa NIL collective has launched its new beverage, Swarm Water. On Tuesday, the collective announced a partnership with Iowa-based water bottle packing company Crystal Clear, allowing the collective to have its own branded water bottles. The new product will be electrolyte water, which can be helpful on the field as well as in other everyday scenarios.
“This is another unique opportunity to raise additional NIL funds for the Swarm Collective.” Said Swarm CEO Brad Heinrichs. “Swarm water was a highly requested product addition by our fan base, and we are excited to partner with another Iowa-based company in support of Iowa student-athletes.”
The water will be available for purchase in local stores in Des Moines and other parts of Eastern Iowa, with the proceeds going to the Swarm NIL collective. This marks the collectives fourth dip into the beverage industry, previously releasing alcoholic drinks like the Swarm Golden Ale, Swarm Vodka, and Swarm Vodka Soda.
“We are excited to partner with the Swarm Collective to offer Swarm Water,” Crystal Clear Vice President Ryan Heiken expressed. “We believe that Swarm Water will be the ideal product to show support for Iowa athletes year-round. Choosing Swarm Water over an alternative on the shelf should be an easy opportunity to support the Hawkeyes.”
Swarm’s deep dive into the beverage industry gives fans the unique opportunity to help the team while they drink. Whether it is Swarm Water or any other of the collective’s beverage options, fans support the mechanism that pays players. With these options, I wouldn’t be surprised to see the collective try to corner the market with a collective-sponsored soda shortly.
If you are in the eastern Iowa area, ask your local store about Swarm Water.