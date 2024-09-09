This Statistic Shows How Rough Chicago Bears QB Caleb Williams' Debut Was
The Chicago Bears were able to pull off a season-opening win yesterday over the Tennessee Titans. When everything was said and done, the Bears beat the Titans by a final score of 24-17.
Caleb Williams made his debut for Chicago, but it didn't go as planned.
While the Bears won the game, it wasn't because Williams had the offense clicking on all cylinders. He completed just 14 of his 29 pass attempts for 93 yards, no touchdowns, and no interceptions.
It was a rough outing for Williams. He was unable to get anything going throughout the entire game. However, the Chicago defense scored on a pick-six and the special teams unit blocked a punt and returned it for a touchdown.
Despite the rough first NFL game from the rookie quarterback, the Bears found a way to get the job done.
Gone are the days of Williams dominating college football opponents and raking in the NIL money.
On a side note, the NIL money he made was massive. It has been reported that he made around $10 million in NIL money during his college career.
Now, he's facing off against NFL defenses and they're much more talented than anything he's ever faced.
Jack McGuire of Barstool Sports shared an interesting statistic that showed just how rough Williams' NFL debut truly was.
In modern NFL history, there are only two quarterbacks to attempt over 25 passes in their debut and record less than 100 passing yards. Those two quarterbacks are now Williams and Desmond Ridder.
Every single quarterback has a rough game from time to time. Williams unfortunately had one during his first career game.
There is absolutely no reason to panic after just one game. Williams will get his feet under him and he will bounce back from his debut performance. Fans need to stay patient and trust the process.
No one can deny just how bad the first game of the year was, but his teammates rallied behind him and got the win. Sometimes, quarterbacks need their teammates to do just that.
Next up for Chicago will be a Week 2 matchup on the road against the Houston Texans. The matchup between Williams and C.J. Stroud will be very anticipated.
Hopefully, the Bears' rookie franchise player will be able to come through with a strong second performance. His talent is still through the roof and that is sure to come out on the field in the very near future.