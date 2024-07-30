Three NFL Teams Linked As Early Landing Spots for Texas QB Quinn Ewers
Quinn Ewers and the Texas Longhorns are facing sky-high expectations heading into the 2024 NFL season.
He has become one of the most hyped up quarterbacks in college football and has been skyrocketing up draft boards for the 2025 NFL Draft. All of that has happened before seeing if he can take his game to the next level.
In 2023, Ewers was solid. He put up good numbers, but they definitely were not elite. The rising star quarterback has a lot of work to do to live up to the hype that he has been receiving.
Not only has he been talked about a lot on the field, he has been rising quickly in the NIL marketplace.
Currently, On3 has him ranked as the No. 6 overall NIL athlete in the nation and the No. 5 ranked college football player. He has received a massive NIL valuation of $1.7 million.
With all of the expectations he is facing on the field and all of the money poured into him from an NIL perspective, Ewers better live up to the hype.
Keeping all of that in mind, three NFL teams are already being viewed as potential early suitors for the Texas quarterback.
NFL Mocks recently listed three teams to keep an eye on as potential landing spots for Ewers in the 2025 NFL Draft. It's very early, but these teams make 100 percent sense.
They mentioned the Las Vegas Raiders, New York Jets, and New York Giants as the top three potential suitors for Ewers.
All three teams need long-term quarterbacks.
The Raiders have Aidan O'Connell, who doesn't appear to be a franchise caliber quarterback. The Jets have a 40-year-old and soon to be 41-year-old quarterback in Aaron Rodgers and no clear-cut heir apparent. As for the Giants, they have Daniel Jones who is far from being a franchise quarterback right now.
A lot could change before the 2025 draft, but these three teams all do seem like realistic destinations.
Even though they all make sense, Ewers will have to prove that he should be a top quarterback. If he can live up to the hype and have the kind of season that is being predicted for him, he could end up being the No. 1 overall pick. Should he fall short of expectations, his stock could drop.
Clearly, a lot is riding on the 2024 season for the Longhorns' signal caller. Ewers is facing a ton of pressure, but if he can live up to the hype and put together a massive season, he will set himself up for a very successful future playing on Sunday's.